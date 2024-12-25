Chili Pot Pie Is The Ultimate Comfort Food Mashup

Winter is the perfect time for a delicious bowl of warm and hearty chili. But what if I told you there was a way to make the beef and bean classic even more delicious? Turn your chili into a version of a pot pie by adding cornbread mix to the top and baking in the oven.

You can use your own chili recipe or your favorite from somewhere else. I experimented with this dish myself using the McCormick chili seasoning and loosely followed the chili recipe on the packet, which calls for a pound of beef or turkey, one can of diced tomatoes or tomato sauce, and one can of beans (I went for kidney beans but pinto beans work as well). Chili seasonings you could use, if you're not buying a spice packet, include minced garlic, chili powder, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, oregano, and onion powder. While much of this comes in the already combined chili mix, I sometimes add an extra dash after tasting if the dish needs more flavor.

Once the chili is cooked, you can either put it into individual oven-safe bowls or load it into a large casserole dish and top the whole lot with some premade cornbread batter which acts as a pie lid. While there are plenty of cornbread options out there, Jiffy has remained my favorite since childhood. (You could also make your own from scratch.)