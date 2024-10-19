The Boozy Ingredient Ree Drummond Adds To Her Chicken Pot Pie
Pie season is here, and that means it's time to whip up some pastry crust. One of the more comforting versions of pie is a good old-fashioned chicken pot pie, and everyone's got their personal spin on one; whether it's topping the stew with a pastry puff lid (which is my quick recommendation) down to what goes into the chicken filling itself. Celebrity chef Ree Drummond gives her chicken pot pies a bit of a leg up by using white wine in the filling's sauce, which adds an extra layer of complexity to the final dish, along with tannins, acidity, and a touch of floral and fruity flavors.
One of the best parts about chicken pot pie is that it's pretty much a full meal in and of itself, so layering that thing full of flavor ensures that you won't get bored of it after each subsequent bite. That's where the splash of wine comes in handy. The recipe for her chicken pot pie, which is available on her website, suggests that while you don't absolutely need a side dish served with it, a fall salad or some green beans would make a good pairing.
Beef pot pie benefits from wine too
Since pie crust can serve as a vessel for pretty much anything, you're not always stuck with chicken when it comes to pot pie. In fact, we've previously developed a recipe for a Beef Wellington pot pie, which has all the elements of a proper Beef Wellington in it; including rich beef (in this case, short rib), duxelles, prosciutto, and duck liver pate. But we're not shy with the wine here at all. Our recipe has a full cup and a half of red wine to form the sauce that binds the filling together.
The red wine helps boost the savoriness of the beef, and paired with the mushrooms in the duxelles and the aged cured prosciutto, you've got a pretty luxe and umami-filled pot pie on your hands. And with much less fuss than a traditional Beef Wellington, which can be difficult to put together (trust me, I've tried and failed miserably). These are just a few good reasons to keep some wine on hand during pie season, not that you needed any more.