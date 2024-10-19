The Boozy Ingredient Ree Drummond Adds To Her Chicken Pot Pie

Pie season is here, and that means it's time to whip up some pastry crust. One of the more comforting versions of pie is a good old-fashioned chicken pot pie, and everyone's got their personal spin on one; whether it's topping the stew with a pastry puff lid (which is my quick recommendation) down to what goes into the chicken filling itself. Celebrity chef Ree Drummond gives her chicken pot pies a bit of a leg up by using white wine in the filling's sauce, which adds an extra layer of complexity to the final dish, along with tannins, acidity, and a touch of floral and fruity flavors.

One of the best parts about chicken pot pie is that it's pretty much a full meal in and of itself, so layering that thing full of flavor ensures that you won't get bored of it after each subsequent bite. That's where the splash of wine comes in handy. The recipe for her chicken pot pie, which is available on her website, suggests that while you don't absolutely need a side dish served with it, a fall salad or some green beans would make a good pairing.