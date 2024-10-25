A Firefighter's Trick For Delicious Cornbread Starts With Two Boxed Mixes

Cornbread has found its way into many homes due its ability to perfectly accompany the flavor profiles of various classic dishes such as chili, casserole, jambalaya, and beef stew. Its sweet undertones and crumbly nature even makes cornbread a great addition to desserts. And its versatility gives people plenty of wiggle room to experiment with its recipe.

If you're a lover of cornbread, you might have a family recipe that has deep ties to your culture and was passed on for generations. Or you might have your own unique cornbread recipe that took you months to perfect. Maybe you're internet savvy and found Tina Turner's cornbread recipe in a cookbook.

Then there is a firefighter from Cedar Rapids who found the secret to making the "best" cornbread — he combines Jiffy cornbread mix and yellow cake mix to make a delightfully fluffy, sweet treat that's almost a dessert. This method comes from Sarah Haas at Simply Recipes, who learned it from her brother-in-law, a captain in the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. If you want to see if his recipe is as good as your favorite, you'll have to make it yourself to find out.