A Firefighter's Trick For Delicious Cornbread Starts With Two Boxed Mixes
Cornbread has found its way into many homes due its ability to perfectly accompany the flavor profiles of various classic dishes such as chili, casserole, jambalaya, and beef stew. Its sweet undertones and crumbly nature even makes cornbread a great addition to desserts. And its versatility gives people plenty of wiggle room to experiment with its recipe.
If you're a lover of cornbread, you might have a family recipe that has deep ties to your culture and was passed on for generations. Or you might have your own unique cornbread recipe that took you months to perfect. Maybe you're internet savvy and found Tina Turner's cornbread recipe in a cookbook.
Then there is a firefighter from Cedar Rapids who found the secret to making the "best" cornbread — he combines Jiffy cornbread mix and yellow cake mix to make a delightfully fluffy, sweet treat that's almost a dessert. This method comes from Sarah Haas at Simply Recipes, who learned it from her brother-in-law, a captain in the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. If you want to see if his recipe is as good as your favorite, you'll have to make it yourself to find out.
How to make this firefighter's cornbread recipe
All you'll need is a standard size box of yellow cake mix, Jiffy corn muffin mix, and what the mixes require (oil, eggs, water and milk). First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place the pan on the middle rack. Then, in a large bowl whisk all your dry ingredients together. With a separate whisk, mix all the wet ingredients in a small bowl. Then combine the two and mix well.
Next, remove the cast iron pan from the oven and place one or two tablespoons of butter in it. You want to completely coat the bottom and sides of the pan with butter, so the cornbread doesn't stick to the pan. Pour the batter into the buttered pan and bake for approximately 25 to 30 minutes. It should be golden brown. To ensure it's ready, put a toothpick in the center and remove. If the toothpick comes out clean, it's ready.
If you want to take this cornbread further into dessert territory, consider drizzling some hot honey, maple syrup, or another pat of butter on top. And no worries, it will still go perfect with firehouse favorites like chili or pulled pork barbecue.