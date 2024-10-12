The Absolute Best Beans To Put In Chili

If you're a Texan or a member of the International Chili Society, you might want to stop reading, because this is all about the best beans to go in a chili — which is a controversial topic for those groups. This contested stew contains many debated ingredients, as well as a rich history of Mexican and Spanish culinary traditions. Back in 1977, the Texas legislature actually passed a resolution making chili their state dish and it still stands today. Better known as chili con carne or "Texas Red," this version consists of cubed beef chuck in a red chile pepper and cumin-infused sauce. This means no beans, no tomatoes, no corn, or any kind of fillers that might distract from the essence of pure Texas beef.

But we here at The Takeout are on Team Bean and believe the fiber and flavor that come from beans is simply too good to pass up. Beans are also cheap, especially if you buy them dried, and are able to take on whatever seasoning you choose. If you're a bean snob, check out the heirloom varieties from Napa-based Rancho Gordo. It can be hard to know which legume to choose, but the most common chili-friendly beans are kidney, black, pinto, Great Northern, and cannellini.

If you're using canned beans, make sure to rinse them before use and check the sodium content before you start salting. Of course, the best beans for chili depends on your personal preference and the type of chili you're making, so let's break it down by style and taste.