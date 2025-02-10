The Extra Ingredient That'll Save Your Cornbread From A Dry Fate
A popular Jiffy cornbread hack making the rounds on social media calls for one unexpected extra ingredient to add moisture. The ingredient? Mayonnaise. Veteran bakers know that mayo has many uses in the kitchen besides its primary role as a sandwich condiment. Mayo can be added to a few different recipes to add moisture and this includes cornbread.
The mixture of vinegar, oil, and egg yolks works because it makes an oil-in-water emulsion, which means it adds both fat and moisture to any dish. You can make your own mayonnaise, or use the jarred variety that you keep in the fridge. Remember that mayo adds a slight tang to your sandwiches, and it will also add a little tang to your cornbread. This gives a nice contrast to the sweetness of boxed brands like Jiffy cornbread without using buttermilk or sour cream — two other popular options for bringing moisture to your loaf. Some recipes also call for Greek yogurt to add a bit of moisture to the batter. This mayo hack isn't just for Jiffy cornbread, though. It also works just fine in simple homemade cornbread recipes.
Other ingredients you can add to make moist cornbread
The key to this hack is to add the mayo to the cornbread recipe without changing the ratios of the other ingredients. It's natural to think that because mayo contains eggs and oil you must reduce the amounts of these ingredients in the recipe. This is a mistake. The basic recipe is the foundation for the cornbread. You can't remove any bricks in a stable foundation without risking a collapse. This recipe only works if the mayo is added to the complete batter and is not used as a substitute for the eggs and other fats. Also, this is not the moment to go fat-free. You want to use full-fat mayo to ensure your cornbread gets the full benefit of the oil content.
There are other ways to ensure that your cornbread comes out moist and delicious. You can let the cornbread batter rest before pouring it into the skillet. Doing so gives the ingredients time to meld together. Don't overmix the batter. Mixing too much could lead to tough or chewy cornbread. Just stir it enough to combine the ingredients and create a thick consistency. Having a few lumps in the cornbread is okay. It's best to ditch the mixer when making cornbread and just use a spoon instead.