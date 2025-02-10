The key to this hack is to add the mayo to the cornbread recipe without changing the ratios of the other ingredients. It's natural to think that because mayo contains eggs and oil you must reduce the amounts of these ingredients in the recipe. This is a mistake. The basic recipe is the foundation for the cornbread. You can't remove any bricks in a stable foundation without risking a collapse. This recipe only works if the mayo is added to the complete batter and is not used as a substitute for the eggs and other fats. Also, this is not the moment to go fat-free. You want to use full-fat mayo to ensure your cornbread gets the full benefit of the oil content.

There are other ways to ensure that your cornbread comes out moist and delicious. You can let the cornbread batter rest before pouring it into the skillet. Doing so gives the ingredients time to meld together. Don't overmix the batter. Mixing too much could lead to tough or chewy cornbread. Just stir it enough to combine the ingredients and create a thick consistency. Having a few lumps in the cornbread is okay. It's best to ditch the mixer when making cornbread and just use a spoon instead.