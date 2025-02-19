How Jell-O Changed The Definition Of Salads In The 20th Century

Most people probably have some idea of what a salad is: A mix of various raw vegetables, usually a base of greens, with extras like beets or cherry tomatoes. (And America's favorite dressing: ranch, if you're feeling it.) Alternatively, a salad can consist of some kind of cold food (as found in a leveled-up potato salad or maybe a macaroni salad) tossed with a whole bunch of mayonnaise. If you consult the handy Merriam-Webster dictionary, these are, indeed, two of the definitions you'll find. But at the end of the second definition, there's a little tidbit about all the salad fixings being suspended in jiggly gelatin.

What, like Jell-O? Are we suspending little hot dogs in Jell-O molds like housewives in the '50s? Didn't we leave that in the middle of the 20th century where it belonged? Well, for the most part, yes, but that particular definition of a salad still lingers in places like the dictionary, along with a wiggly renaissance on social media.