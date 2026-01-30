Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Pizza In NYC Came From This Brooklyn Pizzeria

It's safe to say that New York City and pizza are two things that have grown to be synonymous with one another and it's unlikely that'll ever change. While there are plenty of popular candidates for the absolute best pizzeria in NYC, many prefer to listen to someone whose opinion they trust to truly discover the best of the best during a visit to the Big Apple. If there's one person who knew both NYC and delicious cuisine better than anyone else, it's the late, great Anthony Bourdain. The New York native often touted his love for a great slice of pizza throughout his career, with one specific pizza joint standing out above the rest in the legendary chef's mind. In a 2005 article for The Guardian, Bourdain revealed that he strongly believed Di Fara's Pizza in Brooklyn was "the best of the best."

Located in the Midwood neighborhood of South Central Brooklyn, Di Fara's Pizza has been around since 1965, when Domenico "Dom" DeMarco first opened up shop. The founder himself was making the pizza for decades before he died in 2022. DeMarco was known for making one of the most delicious slices of pizza in the city, using San Marzano tomatoes, three kinds of hand-grated cheese, and a double-baked dough that's practically impossible to replicate. Although Bourdain never featured Di Fara's Pizza in any of his television shows (and even noted in The Guardian article that it was a bit too far from his apartment in Manhattan), his love for the restaurant is no surprise to those who have gotten the chance to try Di Fara's for themselves.