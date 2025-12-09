The US City With The Best Food, According To Andrew Zimmern

Much like other well-traveled chefs, Andrew Zimmern has his fair share of favorite cities across the globe which have provided him with the best food he's gotten to eat over the years. While Massachusetts native Chef Emeril Lagasse, for example, raves about the cuisine in New Orleans and considers the Southern city one of the best food towns in the world, Zimmern was less willing to go against the city where he was born. The "Bizarre Foods" host stands firm in his belief that New York City is the pinnacle of food not only in America, but also across the globe; saying that it beats out popular destinations like Tokyo, Mexico City, and France to take that top spot.

Zimmern revealed this belief in a guest appearance on musician Scott Lipps' podcast "Lipps Service," noting that not only is New York City the best food city in the world, but that one specific borough within the city surpasses any other he's visited in his several decades as a chef. "If you just took the borough of Queens, and partitioned it, and it was its own city, Queens would be the number one food city in the world," Zimmern professed.