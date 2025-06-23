Chef Emeril Lagasse's Favorite American Food City Is Steeped In Tradition

Contrary to popular belief, Emeril Lagasse did not grow up in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Massachusetts native learned the culinary arts at Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island before honing his skills abroad in France. While he initially began his cooking career in the northeastern U.S., he moved south to The Big Easy for a position at The Commander's Palace, a restaurant that has been in operation since 1880. Lagasse ran the kitchen for eight years before opening Emeril's, his flagship restaurant. Since then, the chef has become synonymous with New Orleans, one of the most culturally diverse epicurean cities in the world. Not at all surprisingly, it remains his favorite food city.

He explained to "Travel + Leisure," "I think what makes it so special is there's so much tradition for so many years. You have this strong heritage of Spanish, French, African, and a little bit of Italian, but now the evolution of what's happening in New Orleans is you have food from Vietnam to Senegal. The food scene has changed dramatically."

Indeed, it has. From the city's origins, the food of New Orleans has consistently morphed, beautifully weaving together cultures and ingredients that are merged from several nations. Despite the fusion, dishes from this bustling, exciting town on the coast of Louisiana are collectively known as pure New Orleans cuisine.