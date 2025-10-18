Donkey Meat Is Illegal In The US — Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Wants That To Change

Andrew Zimmern isn't afraid to try new things. Most recognized as the host of "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," the globe-trotting chef regularly ate foods around the world that you wouldn't find in a typical American grocery store, whether due to lack of interest or illegality. Zimmern has overcome some tragic events in his life, but he's a huge advocate for food education and sustainability. In 2012, he gave an interview with StateImpact Texas that included a discussion about donkey meat, which he believes could be a game-changer in the food industry. The slaughter of horses (including donkeys) for human consumption is currently prohibited in America, though.

A donkey "is an animal that grows to maturity quickly, is a very forgiving eater, easy to raise, a disease-resistant species, and it's delicious," Zimmern said. "We live in a day and age where we need to expand our food choices out of necessity, because we are strangling the systems that are producing chicken, pork, and beef and we are only eating salmon, shrimp, and halibut, and tuna." Zimmern claimed that by introducing more protein sources into our diets as a society, like donkey meat, the strain on the food world could correct itself.

But convincing skeptics to consider consuming donkey meat would prove challenging, as many Americans consider donkeys to be working animals. Not to mention their affection for characters like Eeyore from "Winnie the Pooh" and Donkey from "Shrek."