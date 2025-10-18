Donkey Meat Is Illegal In The US — Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Wants That To Change
Andrew Zimmern isn't afraid to try new things. Most recognized as the host of "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," the globe-trotting chef regularly ate foods around the world that you wouldn't find in a typical American grocery store, whether due to lack of interest or illegality. Zimmern has overcome some tragic events in his life, but he's a huge advocate for food education and sustainability. In 2012, he gave an interview with StateImpact Texas that included a discussion about donkey meat, which he believes could be a game-changer in the food industry. The slaughter of horses (including donkeys) for human consumption is currently prohibited in America, though.
A donkey "is an animal that grows to maturity quickly, is a very forgiving eater, easy to raise, a disease-resistant species, and it's delicious," Zimmern said. "We live in a day and age where we need to expand our food choices out of necessity, because we are strangling the systems that are producing chicken, pork, and beef and we are only eating salmon, shrimp, and halibut, and tuna." Zimmern claimed that by introducing more protein sources into our diets as a society, like donkey meat, the strain on the food world could correct itself.
But convincing skeptics to consider consuming donkey meat would prove challenging, as many Americans consider donkeys to be working animals. Not to mention their affection for characters like Eeyore from "Winnie the Pooh" and Donkey from "Shrek."
The surprising nutritional value of donkey meat
Donkeys play a significant role as working animals in America and around the world. They carry heavy loads, can plow fields, and are good companion animals. In places like China and South America, donkeys are also an important food source, not just for meat, but milk as well. A 2024 study conducted by Frontiers concluded that donkey meat is high in protein and low in fat. The study supports Andrew Zimmern's belief in the animal being a sustainable meat source in finding that the animal thrives in harsh conditions and costs much less to raise than other livestock.
Donkey meat is an excellent source of amino acids, is lower in cholesterol and calories than beef, and is considered more tender. Additionally, it contains high levels of iron, calcium, and phosphorus. As for how donkey meat tastes, Zimmern said, "You wouldn't be able to tell the difference between it and veal, except it's better than veal. It is fantastic, absolutely delicious." Make no mistake, Zimmern appreciates conventional meats, with tri-tip beef being his favorite budget-cut meat. But for the environment's sake, he believes we could make better choices. Believe it or not, snake meat was also found to be an unlikely protein source.