Must-Visit Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Loved Across The US
Anthony Bourdain's magic came from his authenticity. He had seen it all while working his way up the restaurant industry over 28 gruelling years, and he invited us mere mortals along to hear about the wild nights, fist fights, and obsession with the craft of creating good food.
In Laurie Woolover's 2021 book "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography," Bourdain is quoted as saying the reason he started writing was "my lust to see my name in print," which he first achieved with the publication of his novel, "Bone in the Throat," in 1995. However, it wasn't until his breakout article in 1999, the uniquely honest New Yorker piece "Don't Eat Before Reading This," that he began to gain proper recognition as the culinary Hemingway. The New York Times bestselling "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" was released the following year while Bourdain was still the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles.
"Kitchen Confidential"'s success allowed him to hang up his chef's uniform for good and embark on culinary adventures far and wide, hosting food-based travel documentaries that included the smash-hit series "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown". In addition to globetrotting adventures, he also delved deeper into America's culinary hotspots. Bourdain recommended all of the restaurants in this U.S. roundup. If you visit any of them and are wondering whether to order dessert, remember the words of the great man himself: "Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."
Le Bernardin
"I never order fish on Monday, unless I'm eating at Le Bernardin — a four-star restaurant where I know they are buying their fish directly from the source," Bourdain explained in "Kitchen Confidential". He wasn't alone in his love for this Midtown Manhattan French fine dining restaurant. La Liste, a comprehensive guide to the world's best restaurants based upon reviews from over 1,000 guidebooks and publications, has named this French establishment as the best restaurant in the U.S. on seven separate occasions, including in 2025.
Eric Ripert, head chef and co-owner of the restaurant, reached out to Bourdain after reading "Kitchen Confidential", which sparked a close friendship, despite Bourdain saying, "Eric Ripert won't be calling me for ideas on tomorrow's fish special," in the book. The culinary pair's bromance can be seen firsthand on screen in different locations around the world, first in San Francisco during Bourdain's first show, "A Cook's Tour," then in places like Chicago and Paris in "No Reservations," and in Peru, Sichuan, and beyond in "Parts Unknown."
"This is the best fish joint...anywhere," Bourdain wrote about Le Bernardin in his article "13 Places to Eat Before You Die" in Men's Health back in 2013. "And it's relevant and fun, despite its formal service and fine-dining ambience. The grand tasting menu is a stripped-down thing of relatively austere beauty."
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Waffle House
Waffle House is famous for lots of things. The Waffle House Index is a nationally recognized scale for storm severity, and it has its own language for dining rules (you need to know the difference between a scattered, smothered, and capped order before setting foot in a Waffle House). Oh, and Anthony Bourdain loved it, too.
Bourdain didn't sit at the counter alone during his visit to a Waffle House in North Charleston. Instead, Sean Brock, founder of Charleston restaurant Husk, joined him. Earlier in the episode of "Parts Unknown: Charleston," Bourdain said Husk "directly addresses Southern culinary traditions using the best of modern techniques, but always, always respecting the originals and who made them." While drinking at the Husk bar, Brock filled Bourdain in about another local eatery not to miss, Waffle House: "No matter how blitzed you are or how normal you are, you are welcome and treated equally," he said, adding "it's beyond a magical, spiritual place."
Bourdain, of course, had to try the legendary diner for himself and quickly decided, "It is indeed, marvelous, an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts." After "a few bites of waffle, a burger, a hunk of generic T-bone, and some hash browns, one feels drawn right to the center of what makes our country great..." Bourdain went on to say in his "Parts Unknown" narration.
Multiple locations
Per Se
The French Laundry was one of Bourdain's favorite restaurants. In fact, he called it "the best restaurant in the world, period" when he visited with Eric Ripert, food writer Michael Ruhlman, and chef Scott Bryan in an episode of his first TV show, "A Cook's Tour." Chef Thomas Keller is also responsible for Per Se in Columbus Circle, New York, and Bourdain also loved this place.
"There's no better way to go than the full-on tasting menu, a once-in-a-lifetime marriage of the best ingredients, creative thinking, and high standards, along with the personal imprint of the most respected chef in the world," Bourdain wrote about Per Se in Men's Health.
The tasting menu that Bourdain mentioned is a seasonal, daily nine-course Chef's Tasting Menu and a nine-course vegetable tasting menu, both of which change depending on the best ingredients available at the time. To make this dining experience even more special, no ingredients are repeated throughout the entire spread. Per Se has its share of other admirers, as evidenced by the restaurant's accolades, which include three Michelin stars.
https://thomaskeller.com/perseny/
(212) 823-9335
10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019
Budacki's
From BBQ in Kansas City to hot dogs in Chi-Town, Bourdain loved it all. He explained to Insider Tech that New York hot dogs are worth trying, but are "not the best hot dog in the world by any stretch of the imagination. If I was looking for the best hot dog in the world, I'd probably be looking to Chicago."
Chicago's affiliation with hot dogs stretches back to the late 19th century. The Windy City was a hub for transporting meat due to railroad links, and people were always on the lookout for a cheap lunch, which came in the form of a frank in a bun. Vienna Beef showcased hot dogs with a range of toppings that Chicago is known for, such as pickles and relish, to visitors from around the world at the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893.
Bourdain visited Budacki's Drive-In during an episode of his Travel Channel show, "The Layover," in search of the legendary Red Hot that Chi-Town is known for. Initially, Bourdain cancelled his trip to the restaurant, explaining in a Tweet: "Very disappointed to miss out on Budacki's hot dogs. But unhappy that shoot was advertised as a "personal appearance" and marketing device." Fortunately, he managed to slip through the side door eventually to try the Red Hot for the episode. "By my way of thinking, the Chicago Red Hot is the finest hot dog on the planet," he said (per Eater).
instagram.com/budackis_hotdogs
(773) 561-1322
4739 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
In-N-Out Burger
Los Angeles has no shortage of incredible restaurants. Bourdain himself loved the breakfast burrito at Tacos Villa Corona and Korean BBQ at Park's BBQ, but his favorite restaurant in a city that is reportedly home to more than 6,000 was In-N-Out Burger. His preferred branch wasn't the flagship restaurant in Barstow, CA, but the one near LAX.
While exploring LA's culinary hotspots during No Reservations: LA, Bourdain called the chain one of his "favorite places in Los Angeles" (via YouTube) and devoured his go-to order, the Double-Double, animal-style. This bumper burger features two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, mustard-grilled patties, pickles, grilled onions, and the legendary "spread," a Thousand Island-style dressing.
The Animal Style burger originated in the early days of In-N-Out, when employees would refer to specific customers who blasted music from their cars as "animals." One of the "animals" noticed a manager making the specialty burger for himself and asked to try it. They then ordered it every time they visited, and the Animal Style Burger became a popular dish in its own right. Diners don't have to travel all the way to LA to sample one of Bourdain's favorite burgers, however: In-N-Out has branches in eight different states, where you can sample an Animal Style Burger and other items from the Not So Secret Menu.
Multiple locations
Voodoo Doughnut
Bourdain embodied Portland's informal motto, "Keep Portland Weird," always choosing to take his own path and promote joints that other food journalists might avoid because the food isn't traditionally high-end enough. While visiting Portland for his TV show "No Reservations," Bourdain paid a visit to the original Voodoo Doughnut, situated across the road from the city's famous photographed slogan. He was accompanied by Chuck Palahniuk, author of "Fight Club," who lives near Portland.
First, Bourdain sampled the Old Dirty Bastard, a doughnut dipped in chocolate frosting with crushed Oreos and peanut butter drizzled all over the top, saying, "I kind of wish I was drunk before eating this." Then, he follows it up with the Bacon Maple Bar, a classic Voodoo Doughnut offering that features crispy bacon on top. After taking a giant bite, he exclaims, "I'm really ashamed of myself for liking this." In fact, he liked it so much he went back the next day for more.
Voodoo Doughnut now has 19 locations across the U.S., thanks in part to Bourdain's visit. "It's hard to imagine where Voodoo Doughnut would be today if Anthony had never stepped foot into our little "hole-in-the-wall" doughnut shop back in 2007 to try our Bacon Maple Bar," the shop said in a Facebook statement on Bourdain Day, a day that fans of Bourdain celebrate his legacy.
https://www.voodoodoughnut.com/
Multiple locations
Donkey's Place
"To know Jersey is to love her," Bourdain said during his narration for "Parts Unknown: New Jersey," in which he explored the state he grew up in with his brother, Chris (via CNN). One of the places they visited together was Donkey's Place in Camden, New Jersey. He ordered the cheesesteak and took a big bite before exclaiming, "Man, this should be like a national landmark right away" (via YouTube).
"Behold the Jersey cheesesteak," Bourdain narrated. "It's round, it's got steak, spices, browned onions, real American cheese, such as it is, and a poppy seed roll. And it is sublime." Just like his controversial view on where the best hot dogs in the U.S. came from, Bourdain made a similarly bold take on cheesesteaks, saying: "I learned something here today — Jersey cheesesteaks. I'm not saying they're better than Philadelphia. Yeah, I am actually, so there" (per Eater).
If you prefer cheesesteaks from Philly, you need to order them the right way. Or make your own version at home with our three-ingredient chicken Philly cheesesteak recipe.
(856) 966-2616
1223 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
Willie Mae's Scotch House
"There is no other place on earth even remotely like New Orleans. Don't even try to compare it with anywhere else. Even trying to describe it is tricky, as chances are, no matter how much you love it, you don't really know it. No last call at bars, lots and lots of great food," Bourdain exuded about The Big Easy in "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide". James Beard-winning Willy Mae's Scotch House not only serves the drinks Bourdain loved, but also the food he traveled far and wide to sample.
Bourdain visited the restaurant with local writer and food journalist, Lolis Eric Elie during the "Cajun Country" episode of No Reservations that initially aired in 2008, and went back for more of his favorite dish, the fried chicken, on a few occasions. Willy Mae's was on his mind in 2011 when he quote Tweeted about the restaurant, agreeing with a claim calling it the "best fried chicken in the world". In 2012, he Tweeted again: "Baja-NY-NOLA-NY-Penang. Least I got some Willie Mae's chicken in between airports!"
The Willy Mae's Scotch House location that Bourdain visited on "No Reservations" was damaged and subsequently closed after a fire in 2023, and the second location in LA closed down in early 2025. However, you can still get a taste for the fried chicken he loved and more at the spot in downtown NOLA.
(504) 354-8194
898 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Lotus of Siam
"What is the promise of Las Vegas? What are people looking for in this place in the desert? What are they selling that brings people across the oceans, the mountains, the parched wasteland?" Bourdain asked viewers in the narration of his 2014 Las Vegas episode of "Parts Unknown." He certainly found one thing he was searching for at Lotus of Siam, a family-owned restaurant that was taken over in 1999 by chef Saipin Chutima. It has built a reputation as "the best Thai restaurant in Vegas by far," and it's "one of the best Thai restaurants in America," according to "reigning authority on Thai food," and Bourdain's dining partner at Lotus of Siam, chef Jet Tila (via YouTube).
Bourdain opened the segment by saying, "everybody who loves Thai food knows about this place," going on to say "You don't do Pad Thai here. You do what they're uniquely superb at — the food of Northern Thailand." Bourdain and Tila enjoyed nam phrik (a chili dip or a "composed, room-temperature salad"), nam khao tod (a puffed, crispy rice salad), jackfruit salad, and khao soi (a curry noodle soup), which Bourdain described as "perfection, man."
If you want to dine in the specific restaurant that Bourdain did, head to the location on Flamingo Road. While it's been a while since Bourdain sampled the offerings at Lotus of Siam, local foodies still rave about dishes like the garlic prawns and lollipop wings.
(702) 735-3033
620 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Chef Creole
"Miami is home to a wonderful mosaic of great seafood and numerous cultural enclaves. It has also become the gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, and beyond," said Bourdain in the narration of his "No Reservations" episode in which he visited Chef Creole Miami (via YouTube).
In Little Haiti, Bourdain went on a tour of local Haitian grocery stores stocked with food to soothe the appetites of the growing Haitian population in the area, with his chef friend Michelle Lindsay, and locally-renowned Haitian chef, Chef Creole. They enjoyed a meal cooked on the outdoor grill at the chef's popular open-air restaurant, Chef Creole 54, where he gave Bourdain a rundown on cooking Haitian food, before serving him up a soup that Bourdain described as "awful good," followed by snapper that was "hot off the grill." He finished the segment by saying food is the "best expression of a place and a personality," which he found in abundance with the charismatic head chef of this unassuming Caribbean joint in Miami.
After Bourdain's visit, business boomed at Chef Creole 54. The restaurant attracted a new selection of diners who Chef Creole described as "Bourdanians," who wanted to dine wherever Anthony Bourdain had.
(305) 754-2223
200 NW 54th St, Miami, FL 33127
Salumi
As this roundup demonstrates, Anthony Bourdain had tastes that ranged from restaurants with Michelin stars to hole-in-the-wall eateries, and he even included sandwiches on his radar for culinary excellence. One of his favorite sandwich spots was Seattle's Salumi.
"That is a holy place for me. I love that place. I've jokingly said, but I'm half serious it should be a UNESCO site. It should be a landmark," Bourdain told The Seattle Times in 2009. The Seattle resutaurant that Bourdain loved was made possible by its original owner, Armandino Batali, quitting his job as a Boeing engineer, returning to his home country of Italy, and learning to cure meat traditionally, he explained in "No Reservations: Pacific Northwest."
Anthony Bourdain's love of Salumi wasn't unrequited. The owners of the restaurant at the time, Gina and Armandino Batali, gifted the legendary chef a custom-cured prosciutto during a book tour in 2010. The restaurant was acquired by new owners in 2017. Clara Veniard and Martinique Grigg continue the traditions of the Batali family, and still sling "the best sandwiches in Seattle" according to the company's website.
404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Holeman & Finch Public House
Anthony Bourdain was joined once again by Sean Brock, the founder of Husk, for an epic meal — but this time, there weren't any waffles. During an episode of "The Layover" in Atlanta, the pair visited Holeman and Finch Public House in Atlanta's Colony Square, and enjoyed Southern food cooked the right way, according to Bourdain, who described some modern Southern cooking in less than glowing terms.
"If you get somebody with a cookbook saying "Y'all" on the cover a lot, chances are everything's cooked in lard, everything's breaded, everything's heavy. It wasn't always so," Bourdain said as plates of country ham, a platter of deviled eggs, Johnnycakes, and sheep testicles arrived at the table. "I can't stop eating these balls," said Sean Brock about the latter (via Eater).
During the pair's visit, Bourdain said he used "money, power tools, and duct tape" to secure off-menu burgers to sample. Burgers, which were once limited to 24 each day, were available only at 10 pm to a lucky few customers because only 24 double-burger patties fit on the griddle. Bourdain described them as having "Good engineering. Really important. The chef makes his own buns, his own ketchup, and makes his own pickles" (per Eater Atlanta). It is no surprise then, after Bourdain's glowing review of said burgers, that they are now one of the restaurant's staple dishes and available to all customers.
404) 948-1175
1201 Peachtree St NE Building 400, Suite #160, Atlanta, GA 30361