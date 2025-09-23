Must-Visit Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Loved Across The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain's magic came from his authenticity. He had seen it all while working his way up the restaurant industry over 28 gruelling years, and he invited us mere mortals along to hear about the wild nights, fist fights, and obsession with the craft of creating good food.

In Laurie Woolover's 2021 book "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography," Bourdain is quoted as saying the reason he started writing was "my lust to see my name in print," which he first achieved with the publication of his novel, "Bone in the Throat," in 1995. However, it wasn't until his breakout article in 1999, the uniquely honest New Yorker piece "Don't Eat Before Reading This," that he began to gain proper recognition as the culinary Hemingway. The New York Times bestselling "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" was released the following year while Bourdain was still the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles.

"Kitchen Confidential"'s success allowed him to hang up his chef's uniform for good and embark on culinary adventures far and wide, hosting food-based travel documentaries that included the smash-hit series "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown". In addition to globetrotting adventures, he also delved deeper into America's culinary hotspots. Bourdain recommended all of the restaurants in this U.S. roundup. If you visit any of them and are wondering whether to order dessert, remember the words of the great man himself: "Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."