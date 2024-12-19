The Only 8 U.S. States With An In-N-Out Burger Location
If you ask a Californian which burger joint is the best, they'd more than likely say "In-N-Out Burger" with the utmost enthusiasm. From the fresh ingredients to the old-fashioned vibes, it's hard not to respect the brand. Add to that the rich history of family ties, its hand in giving back to the community, and the fascinating evolution from a tiny shop in Baldwin Park, California, to a national empire.
Since the 1940s, this burger chain has been a West Coast favorite with die-hard fans of In-N-Out who know every secret menu item and swear by the "Animal Style" burger. The list seemingly goes on and on. With more than 400 stores up and running, it seems like every state would have at least one location to visit. In actuality, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho are the only states that can claim the title. While In-N-Out Burger continues to become more popular, more locations open in other states.
In-N-Out's expansion history
In 1948, original owners Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California. Their goals were always to use fresh ingredients and provide a drive-thru option for customers to pick up their burgers swiftly. Once they decided to expand after finding massive success with the flagship store, things moved fast. Between the 1950s and 1990s, the Snyder family opened 80 stores in California alone. Then, in 1992, they expanded outside of California and opened a store in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of the 400+ locations opened today, over 70% call California home.
From then on, it was a domino effect of opportunity to expand to nearby states like Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 2000 and Washington City, Utah, in 2008. After a few gap years, In-N-Out went to the Lone Star State, Texas, in 2011. From then on, the store openings veered a bit more west, with the first Pacific Northwest store in Medford, Oregon, in 2015. Most recently, stores opened in Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colorado, in 2020, and finally, Meridian, Idaho, in 2023, where In-N-Out Burger celebrated its 400th store opening.