The Only 8 U.S. States With An In-N-Out Burger Location

If you ask a Californian which burger joint is the best, they'd more than likely say "In-N-Out Burger" with the utmost enthusiasm. From the fresh ingredients to the old-fashioned vibes, it's hard not to respect the brand. Add to that the rich history of family ties, its hand in giving back to the community, and the fascinating evolution from a tiny shop in Baldwin Park, California, to a national empire.

Since the 1940s, this burger chain has been a West Coast favorite with die-hard fans of In-N-Out who know every secret menu item and swear by the "Animal Style" burger. The list seemingly goes on and on. With more than 400 stores up and running, it seems like every state would have at least one location to visit. In actuality, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho are the only states that can claim the title. While In-N-Out Burger continues to become more popular, more locations open in other states.