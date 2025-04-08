What Inspired Anthony Bourdain To Become A Chef In The First Place?

Anthony Bourdain wore many caps — world-renowned chef, TV host, food and travel journalist, writer. However, this litany of admirable titles can easily obscure the quite ordinary beginnings from which he came. Trust us when we say there is a lot more to Bourdain's story than what he did before his first TV show.

Bourdain, born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, was a self-touted adolescent rebel. By his own admission he was undisciplined and had a poor work ethic. Everything changed, however, when he worked his first restaurant job as a dishwasher at a seafood restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts during a summer he spent with friends there. He got the job in order to contribute to the rent but was inspired by the hard, unwavering rules of professional kitchens.

During his time working at the restaurant, Bourdain found his work ethic and passion, and this discovery set him on the path to becoming a professional chef. (It's also possible that he developed some of his iconic food opinions during this time, including his insistence that you shouldn't order mussels from a restaurant.) Bourdain said working as a dishwasher gave him significant life lessons and values, such as discipline and determination. These traits would stand him in good stead during his later life.