The Disturbing Reason Anthony Bourdain Wouldn't Order Mussels At Restaurants

Mussels can be one of the most delicious and delicate dishes on a restaurant menu — that is, when they're oh-so-fresh, properly stored, and expertly prepared. However, they also have a bit of a bad reputation for being one of the menu items you shouldn't order at a seafood restaurant. In the late, great Anthony Bourdain's memoir "Kitchen Confidential," he states: "I don't eat mussels in restaurants unless I know the chef, or have seen, with my own eyes, how they store and hold their mussels for service. I love mussels. But, in my experience, most cooks are less than scrupulous in their handling of them." So listen up to Uncle Tony before you go diving into a steaming bowl of moules-frites, and consider these safety factors.

If the mussels smell fishy or simply "off," don't eat them, as the unpleasant odor is a sign that fish has gone bad. Just like oysters, fresh mussels should smell faintly like the ocean, that is, briny and inoffensive. Freshness is everything when it comes to bivalve mollusks as they're highly perishable, and must be kept alive until they're cooked. And if the restaurant doesn't go through them quickly enough, or stores them improperly, bacteria can begin to grow.

Mussels should always be kept cool and damp, ideally in a fridge, covered with a clean, wet towel. They should never be submerged in water, as they still need to breathe; a mussel that can't breathe will die, increasing your risk of microorganism contamination and food poisoning.