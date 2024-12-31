13 Menu Items You Should Never Order At A Seafood Restaurant

Whether you are sitting down to eat at your favorite seafood chain (a la one like Red Lobster), visiting your favorite local seafood spot, or treating yourself to a fine-dining experience at a waterside eatery with a flair for fish, do not just scan the menu and pick any old dish you see. There are a few things that many seafood restaurants serve but that you might not actually want to order. Sure, that special may sound amazing, and you might not be able to find that particular seafood on offer at restaurants very often, but some seafood dishes pose a hazard to your health or the environment.

To keep your wallet and your stomach happy (and enjoy the best seafood experience possible while you are at it), take a few recommendations from us. These are some of the top menu items you should never order at a seafood restaurant, based on factors such as health risks, sustainability in regards to fishing and farming, and expert advice we scoured the internet for.