Should You Really Avoid Ordering Fish At A Restaurant On Certain Days?

Pfeifer, who is also Executive Director of Food & Beverage at Mattos Hospitality, a restaurant group that includes the Michelin-starred Estela, contends that in modern times, it is okay to order fish on Mondays, or any day. "We source for each day of the week," he told The Takeout in an interview. "We try our best to maintain daily PARs as to keep things as fresh as possible. Occasionally this may change if we are looking to age or cure a fish."

"PAR" is a restaurant industry acronym standing for "periodic automatic replacement," which means the amount of inventory of an item — in this case, fish — that a restaurant has available at any given time.

When asked about Bourdain's old adage specifically, Chef Pfeifer offered a more current take. "Some purveyors do not deliver on Sundays but all reputable restaurants have strict standards for the storage of fish and shellfish," he said. "Proper icing and temperature control will preserve the quality." Failing this, it's worth knowing the signs your fish has gone off.