Telltale Signs That Your Fish Has Gone Bad

Fish can be a confusing protein to work with, especially if you're unfamiliar with its ins and outs. If you forget to ask your fishmonger to descale it before bringing it home, that can certainly seem like a daunting task, and its beady little eyes seem like they're staring into yours every time you open the refrigerator. Yes, fish can be intimidating, though it's very rewarding to grill a whole fish. But if you remain intimidated, you might put off using it until you are no longer sure if it's any good.

To help discern if your fish has spoiled, we asked Chef Jason Pfeifer for tips. Pfeifer is the culinary director of the City Harvest Presents BID 2024: CHTV! event to benefit the City Harvest of NYC. The event will be held on October 29 in The Glasshouse in NYC.

Pfeifer said, "Smell is the most obvious identifier, but you can also see it in the murkiness of a fish's eyes, the bright redness of the gills, and of course the texture of the skin." He added, "Be wary if it feels slimy."