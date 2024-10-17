Telltale Signs That Your Fish Has Gone Bad
Fish can be a confusing protein to work with, especially if you're unfamiliar with its ins and outs. If you forget to ask your fishmonger to descale it before bringing it home, that can certainly seem like a daunting task, and its beady little eyes seem like they're staring into yours every time you open the refrigerator. Yes, fish can be intimidating, though it's very rewarding to grill a whole fish. But if you remain intimidated, you might put off using it until you are no longer sure if it's any good.
To help discern if your fish has spoiled, we asked Chef Jason Pfeifer for tips. Pfeifer is the culinary director of the City Harvest Presents BID 2024: CHTV! event to benefit the City Harvest of NYC. The event will be held on October 29 in The Glasshouse in NYC.
Pfeifer said, "Smell is the most obvious identifier, but you can also see it in the murkiness of a fish's eyes, the bright redness of the gills, and of course the texture of the skin." He added, "Be wary if it feels slimy."
Breaking down the signs your fish is off
As Pfeifer mentioned, the smell of a fish can immediately alert you that it is spoiled, and it will be strong. Of course, fish smells like fish to begin with, but it should be a mild scent, like the salty sea air. What it should not smell like is an overpowering fishy odor or ammonia, which is what it can start to resemble when it's beginning to rot.
Pfeifer also referenced the fish's eyes, which should be clear (and bulging), not cloudy or sunken. There is also the color of the fish's gills, which should be bright red, indicating that it was caught and brought to market recently. Gills that are more of a dull red or even have turned brown are a sign that the fish has been out of the ocean for a while and the fish is getting old.
Finally, keep in mind Pfeifer's admonition to avoid cooking up slimy-skinned fish; glossy fish with a clear shine, yes, but if you put your hand to the fish and come away with a gooey mucus, you've got to throw it out (don't try rinsing it, either – you should never rinse fish). It's the same for the firmness of the fish, which often goes hand-in-hand with its surface texture. If you press on the fish and it turns to mush under your finger, into the trash it should go.