Stop Rinsing Your Salmon Before Cooking (We're Serious)

Here's what really divides the country: Whether or not you should "wash" your proteins before cooking them. Salmon is a prime example. Sometimes, the fish can be a little slimy when you open it, but should you be rinsing it off in your sink?

The answer, definitively, is no (though we realize some of you will keep doing so, no matter what the experts say). Dr. Razieh Farzad, the seafood safety extension specialist for the Florida Sea Grant and an assistant professor of food science at the University of Florida, spoke to Southern Living about this topic. She concluded that rinsing salmon — or, indeed, any raw protein — risks the spread of contamination (including disease-causing bacteria) in your kitchen. If you want to get rid of any potentially harmful bacteria or parasites, simply cook the salmon to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, per the USDA.

If you open your salmon and something about it smells off (for example, it has a sour aroma or just plain stinks), rinsing isn't going to help and may actually contaminate anything that water later touches. In this case, your salmon has probably gone bad and should be thrown out.

