The Proper Way To Order A Philly Cheesesteak
Ah, Philadelphia—the city of Rocky Balboa, beer-boiled bagels, and, of course, cheesesteaks. First assembled in the 1930s, the cheesesteak was invented by Pat Olivieri, who ran a hot stand in South Philadelphia. One day, for lunch, he decided that throwing some beef on his grill for a sandwich would be a good idea. And good idea it was. A cab driver passing by caught a whiff of the sandwich, asked for a bite, and soon the word spread like wildfire. Olivieri ended up buying the building across the street from his hot dog stand, which would become the famous Pat's King of Steaks, and in the 1940s, took the sandwich to the next level by adding cheese.
Today, the cheesesteak is a culinary symbol of Philadelphia, a point of pride that goes way beyond it being just a sandwich. But to really embrace Philly culture, you have to know how to order your cheesesteak like a local. There's really no need to get fancy—the key is keeping it simple and honoring the cheesesteak tradition to avoid any faux pas.
Wit or witout — and choosing your cheese
The first part of your order is deciding if you want your cheesesteak "wit" or "witout," which refers to onions. So, for example, if you want onions, you'd order it as a "cheesesteak wit." Ordering "one wiz, wit" means you want Cheese Whiz and onions on your sandwich. "One wiz, witout" means you don't want onions but you do want Cheese Whiz. The secret is efficiency—there's no need for long explanations or customizations.
Next, you'll need to choose your cheese wisely. While Cheese Whiz is a fan favorite, white American and provolone are also classics. Cheese Whiz makes the sandwich gooey and salty, while American keeps it creamy and provolone provides a sharp, rich flavor. Just don't ask for Swiss cheese or specify that you want your meat rare, medium rare, or medium — all cheesesteak beef is cooked well-done. It really is all about simplicity, not sophistication. Remember that, and you'll be golden.