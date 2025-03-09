Anthony Bourdain Gave His Stamp Of Approval To One Iconic Breakfast Chain

Anthony Bourdain was known and appreciated for his relatable love of not-so-fine dining across the globe, something that was detailed in all the best episodes of CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" throughout its 12-season run. However, while Bourdain was best known for his globe-trotting food tours, his show also led him to finally try and enjoy food from a classic dining institution here in the United States for the very first time. I am, of course, talking about Waffle House.

Bourdain's love for Waffle House was an instant one and was caught on camera when he first dined at one of the chain's handful of restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina in the last episode of "Parts Unknown" season 6. Alongside fellow chef Sean Brock, Bourdain arrived at the beloved, oftentimes chaotic food chain and became a devoted fan of the restaurant's contents as soon as he tried its pecan waffles.

Even before his first bite, Bourdain had an appreciation for Waffle House's atmosphere and identity. "It is indeed marvelous," Bourdain summated as he offered narration ahead of his first visit to the chain restaurant. "An irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts... A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes, it is always, always faithful, always there for you."