Anthony Bourdain Gave His Stamp Of Approval To One Iconic Breakfast Chain
Anthony Bourdain was known and appreciated for his relatable love of not-so-fine dining across the globe, something that was detailed in all the best episodes of CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" throughout its 12-season run. However, while Bourdain was best known for his globe-trotting food tours, his show also led him to finally try and enjoy food from a classic dining institution here in the United States for the very first time. I am, of course, talking about Waffle House.
Bourdain's love for Waffle House was an instant one and was caught on camera when he first dined at one of the chain's handful of restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina in the last episode of "Parts Unknown" season 6. Alongside fellow chef Sean Brock, Bourdain arrived at the beloved, oftentimes chaotic food chain and became a devoted fan of the restaurant's contents as soon as he tried its pecan waffles.
Even before his first bite, Bourdain had an appreciation for Waffle House's atmosphere and identity. "It is indeed marvelous," Bourdain summated as he offered narration ahead of his first visit to the chain restaurant. "An irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts... A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes, it is always, always faithful, always there for you."
How did Waffle House compare to Bourdain's other favorite restaurants?
Now, while Bourdain did express an appreciation for the (predominantly) Southern United States institution, his meal wasn't without its flaws. After enjoying a pecan waffle, a patty melt, hashbrowns with ham and cheese, sunny-side-up eggs, and a green salad, the celebrity chef drew the line at the T-bone steak, an item he was quick to call generic despite Brock's ample praise of the dish. Luckily, the less-than-stellar piece of steak didn't dampen Bourdain's Waffle House experience, one he said was even better than his time dining at the French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, a restaurant that Bourdain famously raved about in his slightly lesser-known, long-running TV show, "A Cook's Tour," which ran throughout the 2000s.
Thus, the Georgia-founded restaurant chain got Bourdain's illustrious approval, with the chef noting that the savory dishes — notably the patty melt — had a great umami flavor that made it all the more delicious. While it's unknown if the New Yorker ever returned to Waffle House while filming the following six seasons of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," his journey to Charleston, South Carolina will always be known and appreciated for introducing him to one of the South's greatest creations.