When Dining Solo At Waffle House, Make Sure You Don't Break This Rule

Eating at Waffle House is an experience that everyone should have — and not just when there's the expectation that someone will fight with the Waffle House cooks. The Georgia-based restaurant has an atmosphere unlike any other popular chain, but that vibe can only be maintained if patrons use the proper etiquette to keep it running efficiently. One way to ensure you're not getting in the way of the restaurant's natural flow is by refraining from sitting at a booth if you're dining alone, as it can take seating away from parties of two or more.

This isn't just one of the many tips to keep in mind when dining at Waffle House; sitting at a booth by your lonesome is also against official Waffle House rules. While taking up a whole booth might not cause any problems during slow hours when the lobby is a ghost town, Waffle House employees might outright ask you to move if the restaurant is busy or expecting an influx of customers. In such cases, you will be asked to sit at the counter instead.