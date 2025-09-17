Our 3-Ingredient Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Recipe Is Cheesy And Delicious

Philly natives might argue that a cheesesteak is the most perfect food — thin-sliced steak on a hoagie roll with plenty of melted cheese. You'll probably find green peppers, you might find onions, but true fans of the sandwich would argue that any other changes are sacrilege. However, we took the liberty of creating a recipe that pays tribute to the beloved original, but pares it down to 3 simple ingredients. This chicken cheesesteak recipe makes for a low-carb un-sandwich, which developer Kate Shungu calls "protein-packed," thanks to the cheese and chicken, while you also get a dose of vitamin C from the bell peppers. Not only is it nutritious, but it's also quick and easy to put together. As Shungu tells us, "I'm always on the lookout for 30-minute dinners, and this shortcut on a chicken Philly cheesesteak is a winner." In addition to being both low-carb and convenient, this sandwich tastes great, too. "I love the sharp flavor of the provolone," Shungu says, since it contrasts so well with the savory seasoned chicken and fresh grassy peppers.

The culinary term paillard is used to refer to any type of meat (not just chicken) that's pounded thin in order to tenderize it and shorten the cooking time. The thin-cut chicken breasts called for in this chicken Philly cheesesteak-style recipe don't need any pounding since they're already pretty flat, but if you use thicker chicken you may need to employ your meat mallet.