Our 3-Ingredient Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Recipe Is Cheesy And Delicious
Philly natives might argue that a cheesesteak is the most perfect food — thin-sliced steak on a hoagie roll with plenty of melted cheese. You'll probably find green peppers, you might find onions, but true fans of the sandwich would argue that any other changes are sacrilege. However, we took the liberty of creating a recipe that pays tribute to the beloved original, but pares it down to 3 simple ingredients. This chicken cheesesteak recipe makes for a low-carb un-sandwich, which developer Kate Shungu calls "protein-packed," thanks to the cheese and chicken, while you also get a dose of vitamin C from the bell peppers. Not only is it nutritious, but it's also quick and easy to put together. As Shungu tells us, "I'm always on the lookout for 30-minute dinners, and this shortcut on a chicken Philly cheesesteak is a winner." In addition to being both low-carb and convenient, this sandwich tastes great, too. "I love the sharp flavor of the provolone," Shungu says, since it contrasts so well with the savory seasoned chicken and fresh grassy peppers.
The culinary term paillard is used to refer to any type of meat (not just chicken) that's pounded thin in order to tenderize it and shorten the cooking time. The thin-cut chicken breasts called for in this chicken Philly cheesesteak-style recipe don't need any pounding since they're already pretty flat, but if you use thicker chicken you may need to employ your meat mallet.
Pull together the ingredients for the 3-ingredient paillard-style chicken Philly cheesesteak
This recipe requires just three main ingredients: chicken breasts, bell peppers, and provolone. Shungu says of this last ingredient, "While you could use slices of provolone, I prefer shredding it myself for maximum melty coverage on the whole chicken breast." You'll also need three more "helper" ingredients, these being olive oil for cooking and salt and black pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Add oil to a pan
Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Salt and pepper the chicken
Season the chicken breasts on both sides with the salt and pepper.
Step 3: Cook a few chicken breasts on one side
Place 2 chicken breasts (or however many fit) in the skillet. Cook for 4–5 minutes, or until lightly browned on the bottom.
Step 4: Cook the chicken breasts on the other side
Flip and continue cooking until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F, about 3–4 more minutes. Transfer the chicken to a sheet pan.
Step 5: Cook the remaining chicken breasts
Repeat with the remaining chicken breasts, adding an additional tablespoon of olive oil to the pan if needed. Transfer the chicken to the sheet pan.
Step 6: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to broil.
Step 7: Add the rest of the oil to the pan
Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil into the skillet.
Step 8: Fry the bell peppers
Add the bell pepper slices. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 4–5 minutes.
Step 9: Pile the peppers on the chicken
Mound the bell peppers on top of each chicken breast, dividing them evenly.
Step 10: Top the chicken with cheese
Place the shredded cheese on top of the peppers, dividing it among the chicken breasts.
Step 11: Melt the cheese
Place the sheet pan in the oven, and broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 1–3 minutes.
Step 12: Serve the chicken
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with Philly cheessteak-style chicken?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|435
|Total Fat
|25.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|143.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|628.5 mg
|Protein
|46.0 g
What can I add to this dish to jazz it up?
There are a number of different ways you can tweak this dish, starting by turning it into a Philly-style chicken cheesesteak sandwich. All you need is a bun of your choice, or you could go with a flour tortilla and make it a wrap. If you're an outdoor cooking enthusiast, you can also add some smoky flavor by grilling both the chicken and the peppers. You could even use the grill to toast the buns, if you're using them, and to melt the cheese once you've assembled the dish.
You could also replace the green bell peppers with red or orange ones (these tend to have a slightly sweeter flavor), roasted reds, or you could leave the peppers out since they're not exactly authentic for real Philly cheesesteaks (then again, neither is chicken). Sauteed mushrooms or onions could make for a tasty alternative, or you could use any of these vegetables in combination. Add some garlic while you're at it, or mix Italian seasoning with the salt and pepper sprinkled over the chicken. Changing up the cheese is okay, too. American, Swiss, or cheddar would work, but if you usually order your cheesesteak "wit Wiz," feel free to use that orange goo that comes in a jar.
Can I use another type of chicken?
If you can't find thin-sliced chicken breast, or they're not what you have on hand, that's where the paillard-ing comes in. Cut a chicken breast in half lengthwise, then whack it with a meat mallet until it's just a quarter of an inch thick. If you've got chicken tenderloins in the freezer (raw ones, not pre-breaded), you can save yourself some effort, since they're just naturally thin. Since they're narrower than breasts, though, you'll need to make sure they're all lined up side-by-side on the baking sheet, since this will help keep the toppings from falling off.
If you prefer the flavor of chicken thighs, you can certainly use these in this recipe, as well. Again, that handy paillard technique will help ensure that they're thin enough to work for this recipe. In fact, you could even use this same recipe for sliced turkey or pork tenderloin if you're a fan of other white meats. It would work with plant-based chicken filets, as well, as long as you pound them into the proper thickness.