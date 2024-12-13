Is A Philly Cheesesteak With Bell Peppers Still Considered Authentic?

Cheesesteaks are so synonymous with the city of Philadelphia that the rest of the country commonly believes they're called "Philly cheesesteaks." (They're actually just called "cheesesteaks," for the record). At their simplest, cheesesteaks are made of thinly sliced steak, almost always cooked on a flat top grill, and topped with provolone, Cheese Whiz, or white American cheese. That's it. There are some basic additions, the most common being sautéed onions, which most people generally refer to as "fried onions." But funnily enough, the original version of the cheesesteak started as a steak sandwich with no cheese at all.

Interestingly, much of the rest of the country interprets cheesesteaks a little differently. You'll often see cheesesteaks offered at diners and fast food chains across America with the additions of mushrooms and bell peppers, so that begs the question: Are these technically cheesesteaks? The answer is no, not really. That's because a cheesesteak is really supposed to be, simply, just cheese and steak. Imagine adding mushrooms and bell peppers to a French dip sandwich. It's not so much a French dip anymore, is it? That being said, no rule says you can't customize your cheesesteak with mushrooms and bell peppers, and that's why people do.