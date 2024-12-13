Is A Philly Cheesesteak With Bell Peppers Still Considered Authentic?
Cheesesteaks are so synonymous with the city of Philadelphia that the rest of the country commonly believes they're called "Philly cheesesteaks." (They're actually just called "cheesesteaks," for the record). At their simplest, cheesesteaks are made of thinly sliced steak, almost always cooked on a flat top grill, and topped with provolone, Cheese Whiz, or white American cheese. That's it. There are some basic additions, the most common being sautéed onions, which most people generally refer to as "fried onions." But funnily enough, the original version of the cheesesteak started as a steak sandwich with no cheese at all.
Interestingly, much of the rest of the country interprets cheesesteaks a little differently. You'll often see cheesesteaks offered at diners and fast food chains across America with the additions of mushrooms and bell peppers, so that begs the question: Are these technically cheesesteaks? The answer is no, not really. That's because a cheesesteak is really supposed to be, simply, just cheese and steak. Imagine adding mushrooms and bell peppers to a French dip sandwich. It's not so much a French dip anymore, is it? That being said, no rule says you can't customize your cheesesteak with mushrooms and bell peppers, and that's why people do.
Common additions to a cheesesteak
Now that we've gone over the technical aspects of a cheesesteak, we can address modifications. You can, in fact, add mushrooms at many places in Philadelphia, although they might frown upon bell peppers. And if you like spicy food, you have a few options. At some shops, you can order Italian long hots (a type of pepper) on your sandwich, as well as pickled cherry peppers, which have a sharp kick.
There are more unconventional additions, like ketchup and red sauce, and then there are cheesesteaks that go in completely different directions with other types of meats. Chicken cheesesteaks can have typical toppings like cheese, or some add Buffalo sauce for a whole different take. Even Philly native Questlove partnered with Impossible Foods to create a plant-based cheesesteak. However, if you ask a purist if any of these things belong on a proper cheesesteak sandwich, expect to get some pushback. I mean, if you threaten to do something like that to an Italian beef in Chicago, you might actually get in a verbal altercation with someone. I just take it as a sign of local pride — don't mess with people's favorites, and no, bell peppers and mushrooms aren't the default toppings on a cheesesteak.