This All-On-The-Grill Chicken Fajita Recipe Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

Some purists insist that classic fajitas need to be made with steak and, even more specifically, skirt steak. Chicken fajitas, however, have been around for many years now, so they too are part of the culinary canon by this point. In fact, chicken fajitas are so ubiquitous that you can just as easily whip them up at home as you can find them on the menu at a Mexican restaurant. As developer Kate Shungu describes her recipe, "These fajitas are a fun spin on taco night," although they're great for any time you're in the mood for Mexican food.

One unique thing about this chicken fajita recipe, as you might have guessed from the name, is that everything is prepared on the grill. "I love that I don't have to heat up my house on a warm day to make them," says Shungu, adding, "The grill lends a smoky flavor to the whole dish, even the guacamole." Because this dish is light and easy to prepare and can be cooked outdoors, it makes for a meal that practically screams "summer."