This All-On-The-Grill Chicken Fajita Recipe Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts
Some purists insist that classic fajitas need to be made with steak and, even more specifically, skirt steak. Chicken fajitas, however, have been around for many years now, so they too are part of the culinary canon by this point. In fact, chicken fajitas are so ubiquitous that you can just as easily whip them up at home as you can find them on the menu at a Mexican restaurant. As developer Kate Shungu describes her recipe, "These fajitas are a fun spin on taco night," although they're great for any time you're in the mood for Mexican food.
One unique thing about this chicken fajita recipe, as you might have guessed from the name, is that everything is prepared on the grill. "I love that I don't have to heat up my house on a warm day to make them," says Shungu, adding, "The grill lends a smoky flavor to the whole dish, even the guacamole." Because this dish is light and easy to prepare and can be cooked outdoors, it makes for a meal that practically screams "summer."
Assemble the ingredients for all-on-the-grill chicken fajitas
The main ingredient in these fajitas is chicken thighs seasoned with chili powder, paprika, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. A green bell pepper and a yellow onion are also needed as part of the filling, while flour tortillas are used as fajita wrappers. The guacamole used as a condiment is made from avocados, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice.
Step 1: Prepare the grill
Preheat a grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Mix the fajita seasoning
In a small bowl, whisk together the chili powder, paprika, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and 1 ½ teaspoons salt.
Step 3: Season the chicken
Sprinkle the seasoning over the chicken thighs, both front and back.
Step 4: Grill the chicken, pepper, and onion
Place the seasoned chicken thighs, the bell pepper pieces, and the quartered onion pieces on the grill. Cover and cook for 4 minutes, or until the chicken thighs easily release from the grill.
Step 5: Turn everything over and grill the other side
Flip the chicken thighs, bell pepper pieces, and onion pieces. Continue cooking for 4 to 5 minutes more, or until the chicken is cooked through, the bell pepper is soft, and the onion is tender. Remove chicken and veggies from grill.
Step 6: Grill the avocados
Place the avocados face-down on the grill for 2 minutes, or until grill marks appear, then remove from the grill.
Step 7: Peel and mash the avocados
Remove the avocado flesh from the skin, adding it to a medium bowl. Mash with a fork.
Step 8: Add the rest of the guacamole ingredients
Add the diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Fold to combine.
Step 9: Cut up the chicken
Slice the chicken into strips.
Step 10: Cut up the pepper and onion
Slice the bell pepper pieces and onion into thin slices.
Step 11: Warm the tortillas on the grill
Place the tortillas on the grill for 30 seconds. Flip and cook for an additional 30 seconds, or until grill marks appear and the tortillas are very lightly charred.
Step 12: Assemble and serve the chicken fajitas
Place the tortillas on a serving platter. Top with the sliced chicken, sliced bell pepper, sliced onion, and a dollop of guacamole.
What to serve with all-on-the-grill chicken fajitas
Ingredients
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|689
|Total Fat
|29.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|159.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|64.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|1,061.8 mg
|Protein
|44.5 g
How can I switch up this grilled chicken fajita recipe?
If you're thinking that you'll have to pass up on this recipe because you don't own a grill or can't cook outdoors, rest assured that the meat and vegetables can be cooked on the stove top as well. If you want those pretty hatch marks, you'll need to use a grill pan with ridges, but if not, a plain cast-iron skillet will do just fine.
You can also save a little time by using store-bought fajita seasoning and guacamole instead of mixing your own. It's even okay to swap out some of the main ingredients, using chicken breasts instead of thighs and corn tortillas instead of flour ones.
The toppings, too, can be changed up to suit your preferences. Instead of guacamole, you might want to use pico de gallo or salsa, and you could even step up to sour cream or plain yogurt. Add fresh or pickled jalapeños to give the dish a bit more heat, and sprinkle on the shredded cheese if you want it.
How do I grill avocados without them getting mushy?
If you've never grilled an avocado before, doing so starts out like all grilling projects: You've got to clean that grill. Scrub it down with a grill brush, then use some vegetable oil to grease the grates. (Don't make the mistake of over-oiling the vegetables, as this could cause them to become soggy.) You'll also need to ensure that the avocados are at the proper degree of ripeness — they should have a little give to them when pressed, but shouldn't feel squishy.
Grill the avocado halves with the skin-side up for about 2 minutes, which should be just about long enough to give them hatch marks. They should also have absorbed just a bit of grill flavor, but won't have had time to become mushy. At this point, you should remove them from the grill, then allow them to sit until they're cool enough to handle. You can either mash them into guacamole, as per the recipe, or simply peel and slice them to use on your fajitas.