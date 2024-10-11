No-Bake Strawberry Lemonade Pie Recipe

If desserts had a season, apple pie would belong to autumn. Warm and gooey brownies pair perfectly with winter, and rhubarb desserts befit spring. For summer? This strawberry lemonade pie is designed for warm days. It's cool and creamy, and it has bright flavors of citrus and strawberries. And, there's no need to turn on your oven in the heat — this pie is completely no-bake.

"This pie is a modern spin on the classic 1980s lemonade pie," says recipe developer Kate Shungu. "Since many people seem to love pink lemonade just a bit more than regular lemonade, I added strawberries to the filling and substituted pink lemonade concentrate in place of traditional lemonade concentrate. It's a fun summer dessert that you can serve straight from the freezer."

While the crust and filling are no-bake, the strawberries need a quick boil on the stovetop. If we were to add chunks of fresh strawberries to the pie, they would form icy strawberry crystals in the filling once frozen. Instead, we'll cook the berries with a little sugar and lemon juice until the mixture is reduced. With less liquid in the strawberry mixture, the filling is richer and creamier and has a more pronounced strawberry flavor. When combined with the tart lemonade concentrate, it makes for a refreshing pie that's perfect for the season.