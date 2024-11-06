Chipotle And Tequila Steak Fajitas Recipe
You may have enjoyed a margarita with your steak fajitas a time or two, but have you ever considered using the margarita as a marinade? Okay, so that's not quite what developer Patterson Watkins is doing in this fajita recipe, but the meat does have that distinctive tequila flavor. Watkins says she loves making boozy meat marinades, explaining: "Alcohol does this cool thing with meats, it bonds to the fat and water molecules, creating this enhanced flavor. Not just boozy flavor either. Sure, some of the elements of the alcohol do come through, but it also supercharges the overall meatiness and the flavor of the ingredients in the marinade." What's more, she loves the way the sweetish agave tequila balances the smokiness of chipotle peppers and the char from the grill.
Not only does the tequila serve as a flavor enhancer in this dish, but it also works to break down some of the protein bonds, which makes the steak strips tender and juicy. If you're looking to make these fajitas zero-proof, you can always use alcohol-free tequila (Ritual is one of the NA liquor brands offering this product), or you could swap out the booze for orange or lime juice since both of these will also tenderize and add flavor to the meat. Should you opt for lime, though, use only half the amount of this extra-acidic liquid and cut the marinating time in half.
Collect the ingredients for the chipotle and tequila steak fajitas
These fajitas start with flank or skirt steak marinated in canned chipotles in adobo, garlic, tequila, soy sauce, olive oil, cumin, oregano, and salt. You're also going to need onions and bell peppers (Watkins likes to use all different colors) as well as flour tortillas, a Mexican cheese blend, sour cream, salsa, scallions, and lime wedges.
Chipotle and Tequila Steak Fajitas Recipe
In this fajitas recipe, a marinade with sweetish agave tequila tenderizes the steak strips and balances the smokiness of chipotle and the char from the grill.
Ingredients
- For the marinade
- 2 tablespoons minced chipotle peppers in adobo
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ cup gold tequila
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the steak, onions, and peppers
- 2 pounds flank or skirt steak
- 1 ½ cups sliced yellow onion
- 1 ½ cups sliced yellow bell pepper
- 1 ½ cups sliced green bell pepper
- 1 ½ cups sliced red bell pepper
- 1 ½ cups sliced orange bell pepper
- To serve
- 8 flour tortillas
- 1 cup grated Mexi-cheese blend
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup salsa
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh scallions
- Lime wedges, for garnish
Directions
- To make the marinade, place chipotle peppers, garlic, tequila, soy sauce, olive oil, cumin, oregano, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Whisk to combine the marinade.
- Remove ¼ cup of the marinade and set aside (this marinade will be for the veggies).
- Place the flank steak in a shallow baking dish.
- Pour the larger portion of marinade over the steak, coating completely.
- Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Flip the steak over at the 1 hour mark, for an even marination.
- Once the steak has marinated, place the onion and bell peppers in a large bowl. Add the reserved marinade to the bowl, and toss to coat.
- Preheat a gas grill or stove-top grill pan over medium-high.
- Once hot, add the steak, and grill for 4 minutes.
- Right before you flip the steak over, add the seasoned veggies to the grill.
- Grill the steak and veggies for another 3-4 minutes or until the steak is medium to medium-rare and the veggies are tender and moderately charred.
- Set the steak aside to rest for 5 minutes before slicing it into thin strips.
- To serve, platter the sliced steak and veggies. Serve with flour tortillas, cheese, salsa, sour cream, chopped scallions, and lime wedges on the side.
What can I serve with these fajitas?
As fajitas are a Tex-Mex classic, let this set the tone for your menu. Starchy sides that could complement this dish include refried beans, rice flavored with lime and cilantro, or the cube-shaped, chile-spiced fries known as papas bravas. Elotes would be super-tasty, too, either on the cob or en vaso (in a cup). Condiments are always welcome, such as pico de gallo, grilled-avocado guacamole, or homemade salsa verde. Any or all of these could do double duty, since not only could you use them as fajita toppers, but they could also be used as an appetizer alongside a bowl of chips. If you've got a spicy-sweet tooth, you might enjoy mango salsa, as well.
Speaking of sweet things, churros would make a pretty perfect dessert, as would pillowy, honey-drenched sopaipillas, dessert empanadas filled with sweetened cream cheese or pumpkin, or a tres leches cake. If you're looking for a low-effort option, though, a box of paletas would not come amiss, or you could make fresas con crema by stirring sliced strawberries into Mexican crema or crème fraîche flavored to taste with sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract.
What are some good beverage pairings for tequila fajitas?
Since the steak in these fajitas is marinated in tequila, why not use what's left in the bottle to make a batch of margaritas? You can make the classic lime-flavored version, either on the rocks or frozen, but if the blender's in play, you can also toss in some fresh or frozen fruit. The sweet flavor of mango or watermelon would complement these beefy, smoky fajitas, while strawberry margaritas are perennially (and deservedly) popular.
If you're looking for a low-effort drink, though, add orange juice and grenadine to your tequila and make a tequila sunrise. Or you could mix tequila with grapefruit juice or soda for a margarita-adjacent Paloma cocktail, or else make your own tequila-flavored hard seltzer by mixing tequila with soda and adding a twist of lime. It's also possible to make a virgin margarita even if you don't have any zero-proof tequila on hand by combining agave syrup with Earl Grey tea. Stir in lime juice and smoked paprika or chipotle powder, and you'll be surprised at how similar it tastes to the high-octane cocktail.