The Absolute Best Steak Cut To Use For Classic Fajitas

Throughout the years, fajitas have been the kind of meal that has gone through a variety of upgrades and changes. From the well-loved chicken fajitas to using mushrooms as the main protein, people just enjoy making and eating fajitas, especially when considering the upswing in Vegan meat alternatives in the last few years.

Rather than considering all of the new and innovative ways to alter the classic dish, we have been more focused on the classic interpretation of fajitas that require steak. But what steak is the best to use next time you're making fajitas?

Not every cut of beef is made equal, and we have discovered that sticking with the tried and true cut of skirt steak is the absolute best way to go. Thanks to a historical deep dive by the folks at the restaurant, Tijuana Flats, we know that the word "faja" can be interpreted in Spanish as "belt." Because skirt steaks are cut long and thin, like a belt, fajita seems like a perfect name for this dish made with that particular cut.