The Absolute Best Steak Cut To Use For Classic Fajitas
Throughout the years, fajitas have been the kind of meal that has gone through a variety of upgrades and changes. From the well-loved chicken fajitas to using mushrooms as the main protein, people just enjoy making and eating fajitas, especially when considering the upswing in Vegan meat alternatives in the last few years.
Rather than considering all of the new and innovative ways to alter the classic dish, we have been more focused on the classic interpretation of fajitas that require steak. But what steak is the best to use next time you're making fajitas?
Not every cut of beef is made equal, and we have discovered that sticking with the tried and true cut of skirt steak is the absolute best way to go. Thanks to a historical deep dive by the folks at the restaurant, Tijuana Flats, we know that the word "faja" can be interpreted in Spanish as "belt." Because skirt steaks are cut long and thin, like a belt, fajita seems like a perfect name for this dish made with that particular cut.
Don't skirt the obvious answer
Historically, the meat used for fajitas needed to be thin, as the recipe's originators in Northern Mexico and Texas were usually utilizing an open fire to cook, as explained by Tijuana Flats. Even if we aren't in the art of open flame cooking like travelers were back in the day, there's still something to be said about sticking to the original ingredients, even if there are other options.
Skirt steak is definitely the most consistent choice for cooks throughout history, but flank steak is another selection that works just as well. We are not saying that there aren't plenty of other cuts of meat that work great for fajitas, just that the top two are the traditional skirt and flank cuts. As long as you make a tasty marinade for the meat before grilling it, the meal will come out delicious regardless. Like we mentioned in the beginning, fajita recipes are only as restraining as you let them be and no one is stopping you from trying out any variation of this historically tasty recipe.