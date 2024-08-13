The 4 Cuts Of Steak You Should Always Marinate Before Grilling

The flat iron may be one of the more symmetrical steaks. Its squarish cut is said to resemble an old-timey pre-electric iron, which is how it gets its name. This steak comes from the cow's shoulder, which is why you might also find it labeled as shoulder top blade, while it might also be called top blade steak or top blade filet. While it's one of the more economical cuts, it does have a fair amount of marbling that means it can cook up nice and tender. Still, K.C. Gulbro prefers to give this steak a bit of a boost by marinating it for anywhere from eight to 12 hours before grilling it.

As Gulbro explains, this extra-long soak "will break down some of the tough muscles, tendons, and veins" that you might find in a flat iron steak. It's also best to cook this fairly thick cut over a medium-high heat, since it may take a bit longer to finish than a thinner steak, but if you want a nice sear and you're using a gas grill with adjustable heat settings, you can start out on the highest one, then turn down the heat after the outside is nice and brown. Use a meat thermometer to check and see when it's done, bearing in mind that flat iron steak tends to be at its most flavorful at an internal temperature between 130 to 145 Fahrenheit.