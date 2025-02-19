Classic 3-Cheese Mac And Cheese Recipe
It's gooey, it's cheesy, it's savory, it's comforting — it's mac and cheese, of course. There are quite a few ways to make mac and cheese, with some recipes calling for baking it casserole-style, others piling on a plethora of cheeses, and others opting for a breadcrumb garnish to add a little crunch. This three-cheese mac and cheese recipe from developer Kate Shungu pretty much checks all of those boxes and creates a dish that feels classic, homey, and — of course — comforting.
"My family loves how rich, creamy, and seriously cheesy this mac and cheese is," Shungu shares. "It's one of those comfort foods that just hits the spot, especially with the contrast of creamy pasta and crispy breadcrumbs." The perfect weeknight side dish, this mac and cheese truly pairs well with just about any main course, with the cheesy notes contrasting so nicely against tender, savory entrees. While Shungu recommends serving it with roast chicken, fried chicken, pulled pork, or ribs, there's really no limit to where this dish can fit in on a dinner table. And, who says there even needs to be a dinner table?
Gather the ingredients for classic 3-cheese mac and cheese
Any classic macaroni and cheese recipe starts with elbow noodles, so have some dried elbow pasta on hand to kick things off. You'll also need unsalted butter, grated onion, all-purpose flour, milk, salt, a pinch of cayenne pepper, and shredded Gouda, cheddar, and Colby cheeses to make the creamy cheese sauce. To add a little textural contrast, you'll top off the mac and cheese with panko breadcrumbs.
Step 1: Prep a baking dish
Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.
Step 2: Boil water
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil.
Step 3: Cook the pasta
Add the macaroni and cook according to package directions, using the shorter cooking time if given a range.
Step 4: Drain the pasta
Drain and set aside.
Step 5: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 6: Melt butter
Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 7: Add the onion
Add the grated onion and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 8: Mix in the flour
Add the flour and cook for an additional minute, stirring occasionally.
Step 9: Build the sauce
Whisk in the milk, salt, and cayenne. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer.
Step 10: Whisk in the cheese
Whisk in the shredded Gouda, cheddar, and Colby cheeses until smooth.
Step 11: Stir in the pasta
Remove from the heat and stir in the cooked elbow macaroni.
Step 12: Transfer to the prepared baking dish
Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish.
Step 13: Prepare a breadcrumb topping
In a medium bowl, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the microwave. Stir in the panko breadcrumbs.
Step 14: Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on the pasta
Sprinkle the panko mixture on top of the macaroni mixture.
Step 15: Bake
Bake for 30 minutes.
Step 16: Serve
Serve while warm.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|456
|Total Fat
|28.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|79.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|5.0 g
|Sodium
|320.2 mg
|Protein
|17.0 g
What kinds of cheeses are best for mac and cheese?
Much like there are various ways to make and serve mac and cheese, there are also various ways to switch up the key ingredient in the dish: cheese. Many recipes keep things super simple and opt for a single cheese like mild cheddar, which provides and even flavor profile throughout the dish. More often than not, however (and in the case of Shungu's recipe), you'll find an ingredients list that calls for several cheeses — in this case, Gouda, cheddar, and Colby.
Shungu relies on this trio of cheeses because they are all relatively mild, making them ideal for kids or those who don't like super funky cheese. That said, there is room to switch up the cheese that you use. While mild ones may be classic, other types of cheese work just as well. Looking to add a subtle, nutty flavor to your mac and cheese? Gruyère will do the job brilliantly. Or, if spice is more your thing, you can swap out one of the three cheeses in favor of pepper Jack. Essentially, any easily meltable cheese works in mac and cheese, and the only kind to really avoid are those cheeses that tend to crumble more than melt, such as feta or queso fresco.
How can I change up this classic mac and cheese?
In staying true to the classic nature of this dish, there aren't many surprise additions, though the grated onion may seem like an odd choice at first. "A lot of older recipes call for grated onion for when you want the flavor of the onion but not the texture of it," Shungu explains, also noting that the grated onion essentially melts into the sauce, providing flavor without adding texture. If you don't want that onion flavor, simply omit the grated onion from your sauce.
There's room for other swaps or switch-ups with this recipe. For those who don't have elbow macaroni on hand or prefer a different kind of pasta, Shungu recommends shells, though spiral types like cavatappi or cellentani are also popular options. If you really want to load up your mac and cheese, Shungu suggests adding bacon, chives, and pimento peppers to the mix. Or, if you want to go the classic casserole route, add peas and chopped chicken sausage to the mix for an all-in-one meal.