Classic 3-Cheese Mac and Cheese Recipe

It's gooey, it's cheesy, it's savory, it's comforting — it's mac and cheese, of course. There are quite a few ways to make mac and cheese, with some recipes calling for baking it casserole-style, others piling on a plethora of cheeses, and others opting for a breadcrumb garnish to add a little crunch. This three-cheese mac and cheese recipe from developer Kate Shungu pretty much checks all of those boxes and creates a dish that feels classic, homey, and — of course — comforting.

"My family loves how rich, creamy, and seriously cheesy this mac and cheese is," Shungu shares. "It's one of those comfort foods that just hits the spot, especially with the contrast of creamy pasta and crispy breadcrumbs." The perfect weeknight side dish, this mac and cheese truly pairs well with just about any main course, with the cheesy notes contrasting so nicely against tender, savory entrees. While Shungu recommends serving it with roast chicken, fried chicken, pulled pork, or ribs, there's really no limit to where this dish can fit in on a dinner table. And, who says there even needs to be a dinner table?