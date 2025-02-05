Creamy and Cheesy Cowboy Casserole Recipe

Hearty casseroles are all too appealing, brimming with layers of ingredients combined in a rich filling. That description is spot on with this creamy and cheesy cowboy casserole, courtesy of The Takeout recipe developer Kate Shungu. A flavorful base loaded with ground beef, corn, and cream of mushroom soup gets a special treatment with a shredded cheese and tater tot topping. Unlike usual renditions of this Wild West classic, Shungu's recipe doubles down on flavor, by tossing the tater tots with a spiced oil.

It's just the special touch needed to transform this dish to new heights. "I love all the Southwest flavors in this casserole, from the chili powder seasoned tots to the green chiles in the beef mixture," Shungu shares. As such a nourishing casserole, Shungu comments, "It's a meal that could stand on its own, though I like serving it with a Southwest salad (a salad kit is great for this) to add a little freshness to the meal." Of course, this casserole works equally as well amidst a game day spread of appetizers or as a main course option for a Super Bowl party.