Sweet and Savory Sloppy Joe Nachos Recipe

There's no need to sell anyone on nachos — the cheesy dish is a top comfort food favorite with its combination of crispy, melty, and saucy flavors. The Takeout recipe developer Kate Shungu elevates nachos one step further by combining them with another much-loved comfort food in this recipe for sweet and savory sloppy Joe nachos. Sloppy Joes are a childhood classic, beloved by kids because they're flavorful, filling, and fun to eat, and popular with parents because they're easy to put together with relatively cheap ingredients. Shungu's recipe calls for a velvety homemade cheese sauce and ground beef perfectly seasoned with several sweet and savory flavor bombs, like chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup.

These nachos are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a hearty game-day snack, and Shungu says, "These sloppy Joe nachos are a taste of childhood nostalgia!" Like the dishes that inspired it, this multilayered feast is quick and easy to make, and the elements come together perfectly. Shungu describes, "The sweet and tangy ground beef pairs perfectly with the creamy cheese sauce and salty chips." These loaded cheese and beef nachos are pretty filling, so if you're serving them as a main dish you don't need much else.