BBQ Chicken Quesadilla Recipe

Some magic happens when you take a simple tortilla, stuff it with melty cheese and any other ingredients you like, and cook it on a griddle till it's crispy. A quesadilla is a quick, flavorful, satisfying, and versatile meal that is much more than the sum of its parts. As developer Kate Shungu says of the dish, "If I have a little bit of leftover meat in my fridge, the chances are high that it's going into a quesadilla. Quesadillas are an easy way to feed more people with just a little meat or to use up bits and bobs of leftovers from the week."

This recipe for barbecue chicken quesadillas is well suited for using up that ubiquitous leftover rotisserie chicken we're all likely to have on hand at all times (they might revoke your Costco membership if you don't buy at least two per visit!), but any other kind of leftover chicken will probably do just fine as long as it's not too saucy or spicy. The chicken is combined with 2 kinds of gooey cheese, sliced banana peppers and chopped red onion for a touch of freshness, and, of course, BBQ sauce for that smoky, spicy, zing. As for the quesadillas' flavor, Shungu tells us, "Anyone with a little nostalgia for California Pizza Kitchen will love it."