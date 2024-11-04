11 Things That Could Get You Kicked Out Of Costco

Costco isn't known for being a strict store. Almost anyone can join, and assuming you pay your membership fees, you have full access to bulk goods at bargain prices — not to mention a delicious food court. So, if you've heard of people getting kicked out, you're probably wondering, what on earth did they do?

Technically, Costco staff can kick people out as they please, and they don't have to provide reasoning. Like many retailers, the company's Membership Conditions contain a simple but powerful clause: "Costco reserves the right to refuse membership to any applicant, and membership may be terminated at Costco's discretion and without cause." But don't worry. Costco employees aren't walking around looking for reasons to revoke memberships. The staff are reasonable, and it would take a serious violation to get banned from this bargain paradise. How serious you may ask? We set out to answer this very question.

After reviewing Costco's membership rules and scouring countless customer experiences across social media and forums, we discovered major offenses that will get you kicked out of the store. Many seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how shoppers test the limits. So before your next Costco run, take a moment to learn which behaviors will put your membership at risk.