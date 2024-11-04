11 Things That Could Get You Kicked Out Of Costco
Costco isn't known for being a strict store. Almost anyone can join, and assuming you pay your membership fees, you have full access to bulk goods at bargain prices — not to mention a delicious food court. So, if you've heard of people getting kicked out, you're probably wondering, what on earth did they do?
Technically, Costco staff can kick people out as they please, and they don't have to provide reasoning. Like many retailers, the company's Membership Conditions contain a simple but powerful clause: "Costco reserves the right to refuse membership to any applicant, and membership may be terminated at Costco's discretion and without cause." But don't worry. Costco employees aren't walking around looking for reasons to revoke memberships. The staff are reasonable, and it would take a serious violation to get banned from this bargain paradise. How serious you may ask? We set out to answer this very question.
After reviewing Costco's membership rules and scouring countless customer experiences across social media and forums, we discovered major offenses that will get you kicked out of the store. Many seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how shoppers test the limits. So before your next Costco run, take a moment to learn which behaviors will put your membership at risk.
Abuse towards staff
It goes without saying that abusing staff members will get you kicked out of a store. But what exactly does abuse look like? It can include any type of inappropriate conduct, threatening behavior, or harassment.
A previous employee turned to Reddit to describe her experience with a rather unusual form of abuse. "I was a "sample lady " at Costco for five years. We had a member that would sneak up and tickle. After being told repeatedly to knock it off, he did it again. The manager took the guy's card and escorted him out."
Ultimately, it's in Costco's best interest to take action when staff members are being harassed. And to protect employee well-being, not reacting may lead to criminal action against the company. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported on a 2016 lawsuit against Costco. The case dealt with a former employee who was being repeatedly harassed by a customer. The customer was stalking her and making unwanted physical contact and advances. However, Costco did nothing to prevent the situation. As such, the jury found the company guilty of "failure to intervene against a harassing customer, creating a hostile work environment." This scenario highly merits a revocation of membership, and after this lawsuit, we assume Costco will act accordingly moving forward.
Canceling a membership too many times
Costco memberships range from $65 to $130 annually. Annually is the keyword here, and to continue your membership, you'll need to fork up the cash once a year. However, some clever — albeit unethical — customers have found a loophole to avoid paying fees altogether.
According to Costco's return policy, the company's risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee doesn't just apply to merchandise, but also to memberships. The store promises to "cancel and refund your membership fee at any time if you are dissatisfied." Customers have taken advantage of this clause by canceling their membership just before the one-year mark to receive a full refund. Then, they immediately sign up for a new membership. By canceling each new membership before the year is over, they benefit from all the Costco perks without having to pay yearly fees.
Costco staff are savvy to this scam, and if they notice it's happening, they'll flag your name in the system. On Reddit, A previous Costco employee describes this exact situation. "A customer tried to cancel a membership after about 10 months." As soon as he was given his refund, he said. "Just take that and sign me up again." The customer even admitted, "I just do this so I don't have to pay. I don't believe in membership fees." After noticing the client had been doing this for years, the staff member immediately deactivated his account.
Making too many returns
Do you know one of those people who loves to return items — perhaps to a point where it feels unethical? Well, they're probably a Costco member. Costco is well-known for its generous return policy. One of the things that new members should know about shopping with a Costco membership is that the company guarantees satisfaction or your money back, with some exceptions. Electronics must be returned within a 90-day window, and products with a limited lifespan must be returned under warranty.
However, despite the company's leniency, it does have a limit. The staff has noticed customers try to game the system by constantly returning items. For some, it's tempting to buy a big screen to host a Super Bowl Sunday shindig. And after, it's even more tempting to return that expensive purchase. You'll likely get away with it once or twice, but making too many returns will raise flags.
On Reddit, a former employee observed someone get the boot for making far too many returns. "So these guys come in to return two T.V.s. This is their seventh and eighth returned T.V.s in 90 days, always just before the 90-day mark." The general manager spotted these return abusers immediately. While they refunded the customer's T.V., they also revoked the memberships and asked the customer to leave.
Sharing your membership card incorrectly
Can you visit Costco without a membership? The answer to this question is "sort of." Depending on the account type, members can assign one person in their household a free membership card. Members are also allowed to bring two guests into the store at a time. However, only the card owner can make purchases. When you abuse this rule, you run the risk of being kicked out of Costco.
People have been known to enter Costco on someone else's membership card, which is why Costco is cracking down on card sharing by using membership card scanners at the entrance. This enables staff to pull up a larger photo of the member for identification. Staff have also been asking for a backup ID if they suspect any suspicious activity.
Costco staff also ask to see membership cards at checkout. But since Costco installed self-checkout registers, it's been harder to regulate who's making purchases. Opportunistic non-members have been taking advantage of this. As such, we weren't surprised to hear through Reddit rumblings that Costco was also cracking down on membership card sharing at self-checkout. Users reported signage reminding customers that "Only paid members are allowed to shop" and that Costco staff "were asking to see membership cards for people in the self-checkout line." But fear not; if you're not a member, you can still share a Costco membership without being annoying. Just make sure to follow the rules of sharing membership cards so you don't get banned.
Shoplifting
Obviously, stealing from a store is a big no-no. It won't just get you kicked out; it can get you jail time. However, you'd be surprised how consumers try to bend the rules — and many seem to have interesting interpretations of what "theft" is.
On a Reddit thread, a user asked the public for stories of people receiving lifetime bans at Costco. He started with his own example: "A gentleman was banned for grazing-eating strawberries out of one of the boxes and refusing to pay. His excuse to the manager was the strawberries were too delicious." Another commenter chimed in, "My friend's brother was eating food off of the shelves and discarding the wrappers without paying. He also opened up a bottle of wine and drank it in the store. When he got to the exit, the cops were waiting."
It's not solely customers getting the boot for theft. Several people on the same thread commented that employees were also fired for this offense. But apparently, Costco does have a forgiving side. Customers who reportedly stole decades ago were allowed back into the store. We're unsure if there's a statute of limitations for minor theft, or if it's a judgment call. But if you were a kid when you snatched an apple or candy bar, chances are, you're in the clear now.
If someone on your account was banned
Do you love your Costco membership? You're not alone. Many people can't live without the store's bulk buys, not to mention those legendary Costco food court hot dogs. If this sounds like you, be careful who you share your membership with because if one person on your account is banned, everyone might be.
When Costco sells memberships, you have the option to add an additional member of your household. You'll require proof that you share the same address and the member is over 16 years old. While there are technically two cards with different names, they remain under the same account. If someone on your account is banned, both parties suffer the consequences.
While everyone on the account will have their membership benefits revoked, the company isn't required to share why. On Reddit, a previous employee explains this exact situation: "I've had a person get caught stealing and we canceled that membership which also cancels the second card on the membership. The notes or comments left in the account have to be pretty vague like 'Membership canceled by Loss Prevention.'"
Not bringing your membership card
Would you consider yourself forgetful? If you're the type to leave belongings behind or misplace cards, you may want to set a reminder before that upcoming shopping trip. As a member-only club, you'll need to show a Costco card to enter and checkout at warehouses. Shopping — or attempting to shop — without presenting a membership card will get you kicked off the premises. The chain is even cracking down on non-members purchasing Costco food court items, as well.
A Reddit user backs up this claim, sharing "I once saw a guy at the front door giving the greeter a hard time about showing his card before he entered. Then I saw a manager come over and give the customer the choice to show his card or he will cancel his membership." Not everyone lives close to a warehouse, so we understand the frustration of driving home to grab that card. To avoid this situation, it's best to know what documentation is required to enter.
Costco cards are generally issued with a card number and photo. If your card doesn't have a photo, you must present a passport or legal ID. Printed copies or photos of your membership card won't cut it because let's be honest, these can easily be duplicated or forged. Luckily, Costco is progressing with the digital world and those who forgot their cards can use the Costco app. This app allows members to upload their cards to the app, and flash their phones to gain entry.
Ignoring the receipt checker
If you're a frequent Costco shopper, you're familiar with the receipt checker. But do you know why this job role exists? In a store as large as Costco, it's easy for things to go unnoticed. Shoppers may try to swipe a few items or push the cart straight to checkout without paying. Even a well-intentioned customer may forget to scan an item or two at self-checkout. Ultimately, receipt checkers ensure that everything is above ground.
Costco formally explains this policy by saying, "To ensure that all members are correctly charged for the merchandise purchased, all receipts and merchandise will be inspected as you leave the warehouse." The receipt checker may also look through any containers, boxes, bags, or backpacks to make sure merchandise isn't hidden. These policies are simply a way to prevent stealing, so it makes sense that refusing to do so or deliberately ignoring the receipt checker can get you kicked out.
Refusing to wear a mask (if required)
We've all seen "no shoes, no shirt, no service" signs at businesses. But during the pandemic, many companies, including Costco, also employed a "no mask, no service" policy. In May 2020, customers and employees were required to wear face coverings or masks at Costco locations nationwide.
Not everyone was on board with the new regulation and many customers were kicked out of Costco as a result. NowThis Impact posted a YouTube clip of a Colorado man refusing to wear a mask in the store. The staff member confiscated the shopper's cart and asked him to leave immediately, stating, "You are no longer welcome here in our warehouse." However, he definitely wasn't the only offender. A Reddit user shares that "In the height of the pandemic and the mask mandates, my sister-in-law had multiple friends get lifetime bans for refusing to wear one in the store."
This policy seemed more strict in the initial months following the first coronavirus outbreak. As we learned more about the virus and more people became vaccinated, these policies began to change. In May 2021, Costco announced that vaccinated individuals in states without mask requirements no longer had to cover their faces. In U.S. locations where masks were still required, Costco deferred to the local law. Nowadays, things seem to have stabilized and businesses are no longer requiring masks. But if mask mandates are ever reinstated, we assume Costco will return to revoking memberships.
Disorderly conduct
We've all heard the term "disorderly conduct," and while we know what it means, it does leave room for interpretation. For example, humming a show tune while shopping doesn't sound offensive, but singing one at the top of your lungs is extremely disruptive. So where does Costco draw the line? This is up to the staff member's judgment, but we assure you that if your behavior is offensive enough, you'll be asked to leave.
YouTuber Shaycarl experienced this firsthand when he and his family visited Costco on a Saturday evening. Mind you, they came here purely for entertainment value, and with the intention of stirring up some trouble. And although it was harmless, it was definitely enough to be considered disorderly contact. Some of their shenanigans included singing and making random announcements on a microphone system, racing carts down aisles, and climbing display stands. As expected, they were politely asked to leave the premises.
Another YouTuber claimed to get kicked out of Costco for an elaborate prank involving Cheez-Its. The prankster stacked large boxes of Cheez-Its one on top of the other. He then carefully taped them together, so they wouldn't fall. Afterward, he approached other guests and pretended the stack was falling over just to scare them. The joke may have been well received by other shoppers and online viewers, but it Costco staff didn't take well to it.
Eating too many samples
Free samples are one of the many reasons people love Costco. As they peruse the store and wander down aisles, shoppers can snack on cheese, crackers, cookies, or anything else on offer that day. If a sample is tasty enough, we don't blame them for returning for seconds — or even thirds. And truthfully, we don't know of a set number of samples each customer is allowed. But in our research, we discovered there is a limit, and surpassing it can get you kicked out.
So how much is too much? YouTuber Derek Gerard discovered this answer when he tested the boundaries and patience of Costco's free sample stands. He and his partner in crime made it their mission to eat solely Costco samples for 24 hours. They made several trips to Costco (with some costume changes in between) in hopes of staying satiated. But in the evening, they pushed their luck a little too far. After returning to the same sample stand far too many times, an employee recognized the repeat offenders and asked them to leave.