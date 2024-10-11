Mediterranean Buckwheat Grain Salad Recipe

In our opinion, you can never have too many salad recipes. They are a fantastic way to enjoy fresh, seasonal produce and get the most out of these nutritious ingredient. As well as that, salads can be consumed any time of day throughout every season of the year, so you'll want to make sure that you have good variety in your recipes.

This Mediterranean buckwheat grain salad, created in the kitchen of The Takeout recipe developer Jennine Rye, makes for a hearty and filling salad that can be enjoyed alone as a satisfying meal option or paired with a wide variety of other dishes for a larger dinner. Guaranteed to add variety to your salad rotation, this recipe takes only 20 minutes to cook and assemble, making it ideal for those days when you've barely got a moment to stand still. The nutty flavor of buckwheat meets fresh tomatoes, red onion, crunchy green pepper, and salty olives, and it's finished off with tangy feta and peppery basil in a garlic oregano dressing to give you a salad that is vibrant and full of flavor.