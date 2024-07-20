The Garlic Peeling Hack That Is Both Fun And Functional

To her credit, Rebecca Coleman doesn't say she invented the bowl-shaking method of garlic peeling since such a claim would have been easy to disprove. While I didn't go down the TikTok rabbit hole to see how many other creators were touting a similar hack, nor which video was first or most popular, I instead spent about five seconds Googling and came up with a 2015 YouTube video of Martha Stewart doing almost the same thing. Her method differs in just one aspect: She doesn't bother with the initial step of banging on the garlic. Nor does the domestic diva credit herself with creating the hack, either. Further research finds Saveur covering the same topic in 2011.

So how does this ever-so-slightly different hack compare to Coleman's? In my experience, the results were practically identical. Once again, the cloves were separated and the peel was loosened, but only some cloves were bare. Martha Stewart and I will never agree on everything – salted butter is always my go-to for baking (generic, too, instead of the pricey unsalted butter Martha Stewart likes), and I also think peas as a pizza topping are gross. Still, I think she's right that there's no need for pre-crushing the garlic head with the two-bowl peeling technique. All it does is bounce the bulb around on the counter and dirty the bottom of the bowl.