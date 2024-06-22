Of Course Martha Stewart's Favorite Pizza Topping Is Bougie

Martha Stewart has built an empire when it comes to lifestyle. Sure, she did time in the slammer, but despite this, she came out on top and continues to be extremely successful. She really can be as bougie as she wants when it comes to pizza or anything else. And she sure is. In 2021, Stewart filmed a segment for Harper's Bazaar detailing what she likes to eat in a day. Upon rising no later than 6:15 in the morning, she makes herself a glass of fresh green juice with plenty of greens from her garden and greenhouse, plus ginger and pineapple. Later in the morning she makes a cappuccino in her fancy espresso machine with organic milk. For lunch, she likes tuna fish salad made with Italian tuna, apple, celery, shallot, lemon juice, and mayo.

A lovely dinner is a roasted organic chicken that's been slathered in European butter and fresh black truffles "if you have any lying around," she mentions (as I guffaw). Roast chicken also happens to make an appearance on the menu of her Las Vegas-based restaurant, The Bedford. Garden string beans and turnips plus a simple salad featuring frisée greens from her greenhouse complete the meal. Her ideal cocktail is good (translation: expensive) vodka over ice with a thick slice of orange also grown in her greenhouse. Stewart's pizza and food preferences may not be relatable or attainable for many, but they sure are entertaining.