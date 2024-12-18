Easy Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe

Panera surveyed its patrons for National Soup Month — which is January, in case you were wondering — and found that in 49 of 50 states, broccoli cheddar is the favorite soup (Minnesota, the sole holdout, prefers cream of chicken and wild rice). Of course, it's part of the chain's permanent menu and can also be purchased at grocery stores like Kroger, but few things are quite as satisfying as making your own soup. Developer Kate Shungu's recipe makes it simple to produce a Panera copycat, and as she explains, "The soup itself is quite easy and quick to make."

The only really time-consuming part of the recipe involves preparing the broccoli. You can always buy it pre-cut, but if you buy a whole head, Shungu advises trimming the stalks a bit at a time until they become so short that the florets almost fall off by themselves. As she explains, "This ensures you have bites of broccoli that are just the right size for soup." Don't toss the stalks, though, since they can be shredded or sliced thin for salads or chopped and added to stir-fries or casseroles.