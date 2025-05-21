The Protein-Packed Meatloaf Recipe Without Ground Beef
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Meatloaf is an absolute comfort classic, sometimes smothered in ketchup, and almost always made with ground beef as the base. Beef no doubt makes for a tasty meatloaf, but just because it's a go-to protein for such a dish doesn't mean it's the only option. Take this turkey and crispy bacon meatloaf recipe from developer Kate Shungu, for example — it's got all of the savory, meaty goodness of classic meatloaf (not to mention the protein to boot), but with absolutely no beef in sight. This beef-less recipe proves that lean meat is something you should absolutely be adding to meatloaf. It's a great option for those who are trying to cut back on their red meat consumption, for those who simply want to switch things up, or for those who really need to make use of that ground turkey sitting in their fridge.
While a plain turkey meatloaf might seem a little flavorless on its own, Shungu keeps things interesting (and salty, smoky, and delicious) thanks to the addition of bacon. "It's true — bacon makes everything better, and this turkey meatloaf is no exception," she says. "I love the little bits of crispy bacon inside, and the jazzed-up ketchup (reminiscent of a BBQ sauce) on top." Yes, even a turkey meatloaf still gets that classic ketchup slathering, but one that's also infused with Dijon mustard and brown sugar for a little extra complexity.
Gather the ingredients for turkey and crispy bacon meatloaf
You'll kick off this recipe by cooking up five strips of bacon, which you'll later crumble and add to the meatloaf. Speaking of the meatloaf, you'll need ground turkey, yellow onion, breadcrumbs, eggs, fresh thyme, and salt. Finally, the ketchup glaze that goes on top consists of ketchup, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.
Step 3: Cook the bacon
Place the bacon in a large saute pan over medium heat. Cook until crisp.
Step 4: Set the bacon aside to drain
Remove the bacon from the pan (leave the drippings) and let the bacon drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 5: Cook the onion in bacon drippings
Add the diced onion to the drippings, and cook over medium heat until soft, about 5–6 minutes.
Step 6: Crumble or chop the bacon
Once the bacon is cool, crumble or chop it into small pieces.
Step 7: Combine the turkey, breadcrumbs, seasonings, and bacon
In a large bowl, add the turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, thyme, salt, sauteed onion, and crumbled bacon.
Step 8: Mix the meatloaf to combine
Mix gently with your hands to combine.
Step 9: Shape the meatloaf mixture
Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking sheet, and form into a log of about 9x6x2 inches.
Step 10: Bake the meatloaf
Bake for 45 minutes.
Step 11: Mix together ketchup, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard
In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, brown sugar, and Dijon.
Step 12: Spread the glaze over meatloaf and bake again
Spread the glaze over the baked meatloaf, and return to the oven for an additional 15 minutes, or until the meatloaf reaches 165 F.
Step 13: Slice and serve the meatloaf
Slice the meatloaf into pieces, and serve.
What can I serve with ground turkey meatloaf?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|445
|Total Fat
|22.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|182.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|11.6 g
|Sodium
|584.4 mg
|Protein
|37.4 g
How can I change up this turkey meatloaf?
Though this recipe for turkey meatloaf is already a variation on a classic, that doesn't mean you can't switch things up even further. For starters, you can forgo the use of ground turkey and simply use ground beef instead, and still follow the recipe as written. Another easy swap is to incorporate different herbs into the mix. Shungu opts for fresh thyme here, though if fresh herbs aren't available, you can easily use 1 teaspoon dried thyme instead of a tablespoon of the fresh stuff. Alternatively, play around with the herby flavor profile and consider using parsley, rosemary, oregano, or sage, either in addition to or in lieu of the thyme.
Another way to customize this meatloaf is to take a cheesy route. Consider sprinkling some sort of shredded cheese right into the meatloaf mixture — Shungu specifically thinks pepper Jack would work well here, adding a little spice, but mozzarella, mild cheddar, or even Parmesan could all work, too. Finally, if you really aren't too keen on the whole ketchup glaze, there's always the option to omit it entirely. Otherwise, consider using barbecue sauce in the mixture instead of ketchup, or just slather your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce right on top for a quick and easy fix, no mixing or extra steps necessary.
How do I prevent turkey meatloaf from drying out in the oven?
Ground turkey is a nutritious and wonderfully versatile protein, but it is notorious for being a little dry due to its leanness. To mitigate a potentially dry turkey meatloaf, it all starts with selecting the right meat at the grocery store. "Using 85% lean ground turkey, versus a leaner meat, will keep the meatloaf juicy," Shungu says. And, if a leaner ground turkey is all you have on hand — like 93% — you can still use it, but Shungu recommends forming two loaves instead of one, then baking for 35 to 40 minutes. "This will help keep the meat juicy (especially on the outside)," she explains.
Another option is to use one pound of 85% turkey and one pound of 93% turkey for a meatloaf that will have a lower fat percentage overall, but one that will still have plenty of juiciness to it. Finally, you may want to consider having a digital meat thermometer handy, so that you can pull the meatloaf the second that it's ready. Turkey should be cooked to 165 F, so once your loaf reaches that temp in its thickest part, remove it from the oven right away to avoid overcooking.