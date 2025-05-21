The Protein-Packed Meatloaf Recipe Without Ground Beef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meatloaf is an absolute comfort classic, sometimes smothered in ketchup, and almost always made with ground beef as the base. Beef no doubt makes for a tasty meatloaf, but just because it's a go-to protein for such a dish doesn't mean it's the only option. Take this turkey and crispy bacon meatloaf recipe from developer Kate Shungu, for example — it's got all of the savory, meaty goodness of classic meatloaf (not to mention the protein to boot), but with absolutely no beef in sight. This beef-less recipe proves that lean meat is something you should absolutely be adding to meatloaf. It's a great option for those who are trying to cut back on their red meat consumption, for those who simply want to switch things up, or for those who really need to make use of that ground turkey sitting in their fridge.

While a plain turkey meatloaf might seem a little flavorless on its own, Shungu keeps things interesting (and salty, smoky, and delicious) thanks to the addition of bacon. "It's true — bacon makes everything better, and this turkey meatloaf is no exception," she says. "I love the little bits of crispy bacon inside, and the jazzed-up ketchup (reminiscent of a BBQ sauce) on top." Yes, even a turkey meatloaf still gets that classic ketchup slathering, but one that's also infused with Dijon mustard and brown sugar for a little extra complexity.