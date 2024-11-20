Smoky Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese Recipe
These are plenty of secrets to a top-notch grilled cheese, but one thing is for sure: the only way to make a spectacular grilled cheese is to think beyond white bread and American cheese. This smoky pulled pork grilled cheese recipe features triple the smoky flavor with the use of pulled pork, smoked gouda, and (the secret ingredient) a smoked paprika compound butter. Heidi Gibson, author of Grilled Cheese Kitchen and owner of The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen in San Francisco shares her tips for the perfect grilled cheese with The Takeout, and says, "Compound butter is the easiest thing in the world and makes everything fancy instantly. We make rosemary butter, chipotle powder butter — it could be just some garlic granules mixed in with the butter. Spread that on the outside of the sandwich, and you get a huge punch of flavor. It's the first flavor your mouth encounters."
Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "The compound butter not only creates a golden brown exterior, but it amps up the smoky flavor of the sandwich. Along with the tangy pulled pork, smoked gouda (plus provolone and cheddar), it creates a flavor-packed sandwich that's smoky, tangy, creamy, crunchy on the outside — a delightful mix of textures and flavors that'll jazz up meal time in just about 20 minutes."
Gather the ingredients for a smoky pulled pork grilled cheese
Rich and buttery, brioche is the bread of choice for building this grilled cheese. It gets slathered with a compound butter made with butter, smoked paprika, and salt. In between the bread is a trio of cheeses: provolone, cheddar, and smoked gouda, plus store-bought pulled pork.
Step 1: Preheat the griddle
Preheat a griddle or 2 large skillets over medium heat.
Step 2: Make the compound butter
In a small bowl, stir together the softened butter, salt, and smoked paprika.
Step 3: Butter the bread
Place the bread slices on a cutting board. Spread each slice with ½ tablespoon of the smoked paprika butter.
Step 4: Toast the bread
Place four slices of bread, butter side down, on the griddle.
Step 5: Add the provolone and pulled pork
Top each with a slice of provolone, then ¼ of the pulled pork.
Step 6: Add the gouda and cheddar
Top the pulled pork with ¼ of the cheddar and ¼ of the gouda on each sandwich.
Step 7: Top with the brioche
Place the remaining slices of bread on top, butter side up.
Step 8: Flip and continue cooking
When the bread is golden brown on the bottom, carefully flip each sandwich and continue cooking until the bread is golden brown on the bottom and the cheese is melted, about 2–3 minutes.
Step 9: Slice and serve
Cut each sandwich in half and serve right away.
The secret to this sandwich is compound butter, which creates a crispy exterior and amps up the flavor of the sandwich along with pulled pork and smoked gouda.
How do I ensure my grilled cheese gets crispy?
There are two hallmarks of an crave-worthy grilled cheese: gooey and crispy. With three cheeses (both sliced and shredded), this sandwich is decidedly gooey in the center. But getting a gooey center and a perfectly crisp outside is a balancing act of heat, pressure, and ingredients.
When making a grilled cheese, the first rule of thumb is to lower the heat. It's tempting to crank the knob to high in order to speed up dinnertime. But it'll often result in a blackened exterior with unmelted cheese in the middle. Medium heat, or even medium low, is just right for grilled cheese. Start there and turn it up as needed to get a crispy crust. If you find that the grilled cheese isn't browning evenly (which can happen with certain breads), you can press on it with a cake pan to get an evenly browned exterior.
Finally, an extra ingredient or two can make all the difference in crisping the bread. A thin layer of butter (or compound butter like this sandwich), mayonnaise, or even some finely shredded parmesan sprinkled on the butter or mayo is a game changer in creating a sandwich that's perfectly crisp on the outside.
What are some tips for building the perfect grilled cheese?
Imagine holding a perfectly crispy, melty grilled cheese, loaded with pulled pork. You take a bite, and ... it falls apart. The pulled pork slips right off the bread onto the plate. Many grilled cheese additions, such as meat or veggies like tomatoes, bell peppers, or mushrooms have a remarkable ability to wiggle their way out of the sandwich. The key to prevention, however, is simple: cheese on both sides of the bread. This sandwich features sliced provolone on one side and shredded cheddar and gouda on the other, sandwiching the pulled pork between them. The cheese creates a gooey surface for the pulled pork to cling to, so it stays put when you take a bite. This is an excellent reason to choose at least two types of cheeses for your grilled cheese. It not only builds flavor, but acts as the "glue" for any other additions.
As for the other additions? The sky's the limit. How about some sauteed onions to complement the smoky pork? Or skip the pork entirely for whatever bits and bobs you have in the refrigerator. Leftover taco meat, paired with Monterey Jack and pepper Jack cheeses, creates a lightly spicy taco grilled cheese. Next-day pot roast, plus provolone, swiss, sauteed bell peppers, and a dried basil compound butter will transform leftovers into a 5-star dinner.