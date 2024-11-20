These are plenty of secrets to a top-notch grilled cheese, but one thing is for sure: the only way to make a spectacular grilled cheese is to think beyond white bread and American cheese. This smoky pulled pork grilled cheese recipe features triple the smoky flavor with the use of pulled pork, smoked gouda, and (the secret ingredient) a smoked paprika compound butter. Heidi Gibson, author of Grilled Cheese Kitchen and owner of The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen in San Francisco shares her tips for the perfect grilled cheese with The Takeout, and says, "Compound butter is the easiest thing in the world and makes everything fancy instantly. We make rosemary butter, chipotle powder butter — it could be just some garlic granules mixed in with the butter. Spread that on the outside of the sandwich, and you get a huge punch of flavor. It's the first flavor your mouth encounters."

Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "The compound butter not only creates a golden brown exterior, but it amps up the smoky flavor of the sandwich. Along with the tangy pulled pork, smoked gouda (plus provolone and cheddar), it creates a flavor-packed sandwich that's smoky, tangy, creamy, crunchy on the outside — a delightful mix of textures and flavors that'll jazz up meal time in just about 20 minutes."