How To Get A Crispy Grilled Cheese Crust Without A Panini Press
A crunchy and gooey grilled cheese gets your mouth watering just by thinking about it. Not to mention it's one of the easiest sandwiches to make. But, you may think you're out of luck without a panini press to create a browned crust. Thankfully, you're not because there's a baking tool that will help achieve a caramelized exterior: a cake pan.
The round pan works like a handheld panini press to push down on the sandwich and ensure it sears nicely in the pan. This saves you the trouble of buying a standalone panini press that will likely only get used every now and then. Once you try this easy hack, it's hard to imagine preparing grilled cheese any other way. So, get your trusty cake pan ready to whip up the crispiest grilled cheese of your dreams!
Why you should press down on your grilled cheese as it cooks
Calling all sandwich lovers: if you're not pressing down your grilled cheese once it hits the pan, you're doing it wrong. This doesn't have to be a hard pill to swallow, but the cheat code to an extra delicious grilled cheese.
Applying pressure to the sandwich gives it more contact with the pan's surface. This goes a long way in toasting the outside of the grilled cheese and creating a melty interior. On top of this, pressing the sandwich allows the bread and cheese to stick together better. An electric panini maker will do this job for you, but it'll also take up a ton of extra counter space. Even a handheld griddle press is a unitasker that'll clutter up your kitchen drawers. That's why this cake pan hack is so genius.
How to use a cake pan for perfectly toasted grilled cheese
To mimic the effect of a panini press, use a cake pan to press down on the grilled cheese. This tool helps the sandwich get a fully browned crust while it cooks in the butter (or flavored mayo coating if you fancy). Since a cake pan is lighter than a traditional cast iron griddle press, you can easily place it onto the sandwich and remove it.
For the first side of the sandwich, put the cake pan on top and apply a moderate amount of pressure. Don't be afraid to lift the cake pan after a few minutes and check the underside to avoid burning. Once it's nicely golden, flip and cook the other side. There's no need to use the cake pan for the second side as too much pressure will result in a smashed sandwich. Do this process one grilled cheese at a time for even browning, and voilà! You have a crispy grilled cheese to enjoy as is or dunk into a bowl of tomato soup for a taste of childhood nostalgia.