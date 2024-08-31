How To Get A Crispy Grilled Cheese Crust Without A Panini Press

A crunchy and gooey grilled cheese gets your mouth watering just by thinking about it. Not to mention it's one of the easiest sandwiches to make. But, you may think you're out of luck without a panini press to create a browned crust. Thankfully, you're not because there's a baking tool that will help achieve a caramelized exterior: a cake pan.

The round pan works like a handheld panini press to push down on the sandwich and ensure it sears nicely in the pan. This saves you the trouble of buying a standalone panini press that will likely only get used every now and then. Once you try this easy hack, it's hard to imagine preparing grilled cheese any other way. So, get your trusty cake pan ready to whip up the crispiest grilled cheese of your dreams!