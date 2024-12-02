The Ultimate Ranking Of Popular Store-Bought Barbecue Sauces

Barbecue sauce is more than just a condiment — it's the soul of grilling, the secret weapon for pitmasters, and the flavor-packed finish to a perfectly cooked meal. From tangy to sweet, smoky to spicy, barbecue sauces are as diverse as the regions and traditions they represent. While the original version of barbecue sauce was closer to the vinegar-forward Carolina sauces, these days, thick, sweet Kansas City barbecue sauce is the most popular style.

But with so many options on the shelves, how do you know which one will deliver the most authentic, delicious taste? I rounded up some of the country's most popular store bought barbecue sauces and put them head-to-head to find out which sauces reign supreme. I considered flavor, texture, versatility, price, and regional authenticity to help you discover your new go-to favorite. Whether you're brushing it on ribs, slathering it on pulled pork, or dipping crispy chicken tenders, there's a sauce here that'll elevate your grilling game.