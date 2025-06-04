Our Classic Hush Puppies Recipe Makes The Perfect Bite-Sized Treats
When you're in the mood for a crispy fried snack, nothing else will really do. One such snack is a hush puppy, which is the perfect little crispy-tender flavor bomb. Hush puppies are a much-adored Southern favorite for many, though the origins of the snack's name are harder to agree on. If you're craving their crunchy bite and fluffy filling, these classic hush puppies with lemon honey butter, courtesy of The Takeout recipe developer Kate Shungu, are the answer. "There's nothing quite like a hush puppy piping hot, fresh out of the fryer," Shungu tells us, adding, "I absolutely adore these bite-sized treats."
Made with a cornmeal and flour batter, these tasty morsels develop a crispy shell on the outside, encasing a savory onion-studded cornbread filling. Hush puppies are extremely versatile, open to endless customization, and wonderful whether served as a side, a snack, or an hors d'eouvre. "They're the perfect complement to a seafood dinner, like fried fish or salmon patties," Shungu recommends. "I also love them as an appetizer, especially if you have guests and want something unique before dinner." These warm, crispy dumplings are perfect to dip in a slightly sweet, bright, herby lemon-thyme butter sauce that layers on the flavor.
Gather ingredients for this classic hush puppies with lemon honey butter recipe
For this recipe, you'll need oil for frying, cornmeal, all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, egg, buttermilk, and grated onion (use a box grater). Next, for the sauce, get unsalted butter (softened), honey, lemon zest, and chopped fresh thyme.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat two inches of oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. The temperature should reach 350–375 F.
Step 2: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, 1 teaspoon salt, baking powder, and baking soda.
Step 3: Add egg, buttermilk, and onion
Whisk in the egg, buttermilk, and grated onion.
Step 4: Fry the batter
Drop the batter by tablespoons full into the hot oil in batches, frying 6–8 hush puppies at a time.
Step 5: Flip and keep frying
When the hush puppies are golden brown on the bottom (about 2–3 minutes), flip them over in the oil until golden brown on the other side. They may flip themselves — that's ok!
Step 6: Drain
Remove and let drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 7: Fry remaining batter in batches
Repeat with the remaining batter.
Step 8: Combine butter, honey, lemon, and seasoning
While the hush puppies are frying, place the butter, honey, lemon zest, thyme, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Mix until combined.
Step 9: Serve the hush puppies with butter
Serve the hush puppies while still warm with the lemon honey butter on the side.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|62
|Total Fat
|2.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|10.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|1.4 g
|Sodium
|56.0 mg
|Protein
|1.2 g
My hush puppies are gooey in the middle. What went wrong?
The worst outcome for your hush puppies is for them to become gooey in the middle instead of soft and tender. Shungu offers some advice to avoid this fate. Oil temperature is key to your success, with a range ideally between 350 F and 375 F. "Oil that is too hot will cook the outside of the hush puppies too quickly, resulting in a crispy exterior but an undercooked interior," she describes. The opposite outcome isn't desirable, either. "Conversely, oil that is not warm enough will result in greasy hush puppies, which absorb too much oil," she says.
If you aren't equipped with a measuring device, Shungu instructs: "To test the oil without a thermometer, dip the end of a wooden spoon in the oil. The oil should bubble around it, and you're ready to start cooking." It's best to work in batches for optimal results, otherwise you risk overcrowding the pan and lowering the oil temperature. If you keep all of these tips in mind, you should end up with hush puppies that are perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
How can I switch up this hush puppy recipe?
The foundation of hush puppies is a simple cornmeal, flour, and egg batter, but you can add in a few elements to personalize this recipe. For starters, if you're a fan of smoky flavors, Shungu suggests, "Stir in a couple strips of crumbled crispy bacon to the batter." Just make sure the bits are small to ensure they incorporate properly. Meanwhile, for spice lovers she recommends, "Add some heat with cayenne pepper, hot sauce, or a diced chopped jalapeño."
As for the lemon honey butter sauce, there are many directions you could take it. "Switch up the butter recipe by swapping the thyme for your favorite herb or using lime zest instead." Alternatively, you can go a different route and "skip the butter and opt for honey mustard, remoulade, or spicy mayo." No one's stopping you from using ketchup, either!