Our Classic Hush Puppies Recipe Makes The Perfect Bite-Sized Treats

When you're in the mood for a crispy fried snack, nothing else will really do. One such snack is a hush puppy, which is the perfect little crispy-tender flavor bomb. Hush puppies are a much-adored Southern favorite for many, though the origins of the snack's name are harder to agree on. If you're craving their crunchy bite and fluffy filling, these classic hush puppies with lemon honey butter, courtesy of The Takeout recipe developer Kate Shungu, are the answer. "There's nothing quite like a hush puppy piping hot, fresh out of the fryer," Shungu tells us, adding, "I absolutely adore these bite-sized treats."

Made with a cornmeal and flour batter, these tasty morsels develop a crispy shell on the outside, encasing a savory onion-studded cornbread filling. Hush puppies are extremely versatile, open to endless customization, and wonderful whether served as a side, a snack, or an hors d'eouvre. "They're the perfect complement to a seafood dinner, like fried fish or salmon patties," Shungu recommends. "I also love them as an appetizer, especially if you have guests and want something unique before dinner." These warm, crispy dumplings are perfect to dip in a slightly sweet, bright, herby lemon-thyme butter sauce that layers on the flavor.