The Seattle Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Called 'A Holy Place'

Anthony Bourdain spent many years of his life highlighting underrated restaurants across the globe, but some of his favorites were closer to home in the United States. While his frequent visits to restaurants up and down the East Coast led Bourdain to discover that the best cheesesteak isn't from Philly, his visits to the Pacific Northwest caused him to find a restaurant that he considers to be a one-of-a-kind sandwich shop in the heart of Seattle: Salumi.

Salumi — opened by Armandino Batali (the father of disgraced chef Mario Batali) as a post-retirement venture, along with his wife Marilyn Batali — specializes in providing Italian sandwiches to the people of Seattle. For Bourdain, Salumi was as good as it gets when it comes to sandwiches. He heaped praise on the restaurant in 2009, telling The Seattle Times, "That is a holy place for me. I love that place. I've jokingly said, but I'm half serious it should be a UNESCO site. It should be a landmark."