Anthony Bourdain's Mortadella Sandwich Is Perfect For Late Night Cravings
Even years after his tragic death, beloved chef, cookbook author, and documentarian Anthony Bourdain is still making headlines. But it's not just his commitment to culinary education and cross-cultural compassion that lives on. Bourdain's melty mortadella sandwich recipe periodically pops up on Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit, often racking up tens of thousands of likes and views.
Bourdain published the recipe in "Appetites," a cookbook he co-authored with longtime collaborator Laurie Woolever. It's inspired by the famous mortadella sandwich at São Paulo's Bar do Mané, which pairs practically a pig's worth of mortadella with cheese — bacon is optional. It may sound decadent, and it makes Bourdain's version — his sandwich layers thin slices of fried mortadella with provolone on a toasted sourdough roll — look like a light snack in comparison.
Just in case you're late to the mortadella trend, think of it like upscale Italian bologna, though there is a difference between these Italian sandwich meats. While bologna blends pork and fat together for a smooth, uniform sausage, mortadella contains chunks of fat that give it a complex flavor and texture.
How to make Anthony Bourdain's mortadella sandwich
The best part? Arguably, the sandwich's simplicity. The whole recipe takes less than 10 minutes. While Anthony Bourdain's recipe calls for a sourdough roll, you don't have to stick to his recommendation. You can even add some bologna if you want. Try to get extra-thin slices, though. Bologna tends to be thicker than mortadella, and thin slices fry up better than thick ones.
To make the sandwich, slice your roll in half and pre-heat a skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat. Fold a few slices of mortadella into quarters. Don't be afraid to get a little sloppy: Uneven edges mean more room for crispy caramelization. Add a little butter or neutral oil to the pan, then add the folded slices of mortadella and let them sizzle. If there's room in your pan, you can toast the roll, too.
Once the mortadella is browned, flip the folded slices over and place a piece of provolone on top of each. When both sides of the mortadella are brown and crispy, stack them on top of each other. If you haven't toasted your roll already, do it now. Some people toast the roll first, but a pan seasoned with fat from the mortadella makes for an extra tasty roll. Add mustard and mayonnaise before putting the whole thing together. Then let the sandwich take you to parts unknown — or bring back beloved sandwich memories.