Anthony Bourdain's Mortadella Sandwich Is Perfect For Late Night Cravings

The best part? Arguably, the sandwich's simplicity. The whole recipe takes less than 10 minutes. While Anthony Bourdain's recipe calls for a sourdough roll, you don't have to stick to his recommendation. You can even add some bologna if you want. Try to get extra-thin slices, though. Bologna tends to be thicker than mortadella, and thin slices fry up better than thick ones.

To make the sandwich, slice your roll in half and pre-heat a skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat. Fold a few slices of mortadella into quarters. Don't be afraid to get a little sloppy: Uneven edges mean more room for crispy caramelization. Add a little butter or neutral oil to the pan, then add the folded slices of mortadella and let them sizzle. If there's room in your pan, you can toast the roll, too.

Once the mortadella is browned, flip the folded slices over and place a piece of provolone on top of each. When both sides of the mortadella are brown and crispy, stack them on top of each other. If you haven't toasted your roll already, do it now. Some people toast the roll first, but a pan seasoned with fat from the mortadella makes for an extra tasty roll. Add mustard and mayonnaise before putting the whole thing together. Then let the sandwich take you to parts unknown — or bring back beloved sandwich memories.