The Cheesesteak Anthony Bourdain Said Should Be A 'National Landmark' Isn't From Philly
Philadelphia is often considered home to the greatest cheesesteaks in the world, and considering the sandwich was first created in the city in the 1930s, that isn't a shocking distinction (though the original cheesesteak was missing a crucial ingredient). Some, however, such as illustrious celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, disagree with this take. Instead, Bourdain believed that Donkey's Place, a restaurant across the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey, was just as good as (or better than) any cheesesteak in the neighboring state.
Bourdain revealed his love for Donkey's cheesesteaks in Season 5, Episode 6 of "Parts Unknown," which exclusively covered the cuisine found across New Jersey. In it, Bourdain questioned whether or not Philadelphia was truly the "center of the cheesesteak universe," or if the 80+ year-old restaurant in Southern New Jersey arguably makes a better version of the dish. "Behold the Jersey cheesesteak," Bourdain narrated, "It's round, it's got steak, spices, browned onions, real American cheese, such as it is, and a poppy seed roll. And it is sublime."
What sets Jersey cheesesteaks apart from Philly cheesesteaks
Philly cheesesteak diehards — folks that know the proper way to order a cheesesteak — likely think the idea of New Jersey doing the dish better is insane (or, as Bourdain put it, treasonous). However, the changes implemented by these Jersey cheesesteak-makers have proven to be quite appetizing for many sandwich lovers in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and beyond. For Bourdain, the poppy seed kaiser roll used at Donkey's gave the Jersey cheesesteak a more satisfying taste and texture than the hoagie roll or baguette typically used in Philly. Otherwise, some may prefer the sliced American cheese in Jersey cheesesteaks over the Cheez Whiz and provolone cheese that the Philly version is known for.
Despite cheesesteaks being one of those foods that cause an argument whenever they're mentioned, after his experience at Donkey's Place, Bourdain wasn't afraid to draw a line in the sand and admit his controversial preference. "This should be a national landmark right away. This sandwich is unbelievably good," Bourdain praised, "Jersey cheesesteaks, I'm not saying they're better than Philadelphia — yeah, I am, actually. This is great."