The Cheesesteak Anthony Bourdain Said Should Be A 'National Landmark' Isn't From Philly

Philadelphia is often considered home to the greatest cheesesteaks in the world, and considering the sandwich was first created in the city in the 1930s, that isn't a shocking distinction (though the original cheesesteak was missing a crucial ingredient). Some, however, such as illustrious celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, disagree with this take. Instead, Bourdain believed that Donkey's Place, a restaurant across the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey, was just as good as (or better than) any cheesesteak in the neighboring state.

Bourdain revealed his love for Donkey's cheesesteaks in Season 5, Episode 6 of "Parts Unknown," which exclusively covered the cuisine found across New Jersey. In it, Bourdain questioned whether or not Philadelphia was truly the "center of the cheesesteak universe," or if the 80+ year-old restaurant in Southern New Jersey arguably makes a better version of the dish. "Behold the Jersey cheesesteak," Bourdain narrated, "It's round, it's got steak, spices, browned onions, real American cheese, such as it is, and a poppy seed roll. And it is sublime."