The Best Pizza Places In New York City
Pizza slices and whole pies are to New York City what baguettes and croissants are to Paris, a fact of daily life and the source of endless debate about which spot serves the best version.
Many claim that the best pizza in the world isn't served in Italy but in the Big Apple. New Yorkers certainly eat more pizza than Italians, with the city boasting more pizza than Rome, Milan, Bologna, and Naples (where pizza was invented) combined. Wherever you stand on the New York versus Italy debate, there is no denying that when people think of New York City, pizza comes to mind as much as the Empire State Building and the New York Yankees baseball team.
A city with such great pizza has naturally inspired countless rankings of the best pizzerias, and we didn't want to miss out on the fun. Competition for the best pizza in the city is stiff here; some will quibble with our choices, but everyone can probably agree that these are among the best pizzas in the Big Apple.
Seppe Pizza Bar
If you ever needed a reason to hop on the Staten Island ferry, Seppe Pizza Bar would be reason enough. This Italian-American family-owned, self-styled local joint serves excellent crispy-bottom pizza in a laid-back atmosphere. Located on the island's Navy Pier, Seppe Pizza Bar makes its pizzas with both local ingredients and imports from the family's ancestral hometown of Torre Annunziata.
Pizza here comes in three sizes: 12-inch round, and both 12-inch and 18-inch tray (rectangle) pies. You can build your own choosing either red or white sauce and then picking from a list of toppings (either $3 or $5 each) that include hot cherry peppers, eggplant, artichokes, sage, meatballs, and mushrooms. Or you can order one of the house specials, such as the Pep In Your Step red pie that's topped with jalapeños, pepperoni, and hot honey. If you prefer white sauce, there's the Shroom Thyme with roasted wild mushrooms, thyme, and truffle oil.
seppepizzabar.com
(718) 727-3773
3 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY 10304
Una Pizza Napoletana
This no-frills pizza spot has been named the best pizzeria in the world by the Italian 50 Top Pizza organization in 2024. New Jersey-native Anthony Mangieri, who started making pizzas when he was 15, opened Una Pizza Napoletana in 1996. At 52, he continues to hand-roll over every ball of dough at his pizzeria. And he's the only one who tends to the word-burning oven. "I've made every single pizza for 18 years in business," Mangieri has said. (The pizzeria will not open if Mangieri cannot make it in.)
These Neapolitan pizzas prize impeccable Italian ingredients and simplicity, with pies mainly sticking to sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella, and a few other ingredients. One pizza trend Mangieri has said he cannot stand is overtopping.
Una Pizza Napoletana is open only three days a week from 5 p.m. to close in lower Manhattan. If you cannot get a seat, Mangieri's supermarket brand Genio Della Pizza has been called the best frozen pizza in the land by the New York Times.
(646) 476-4457
175 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
See No Evil Pizza
See No Evil Pizza has been called by the Michelin Guide a place that can only be found in New York. For starters, it's located in a New York City subway station (the downtown-bound 1 train on 50th and Broadway) but, above all, there's the great pizza New York is known for.
Pizzaiolo Edward Carew, who previously worked at the highly acclaimed and three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, brings his refined techniques to his pizza place, with a commitment to sourcing local and organic ingredients. The pizza dough, for instance, is fermented for three days.
These thin-crust pies are roundly praised — and there are always specials to try — but the clear favorite is the tomato-based Hell Pie with soppressata, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, Calabrian chili, and oregano. The New York City pizza scene is highly competitive, and See No Evil has only been open since 2024, but we believe it will be around for a while.
(212) 401-4253
210 W 50th St Concourse #1, New York, NY 10019
L'industrie Pizzeria
New York City is famous for its pizza slices, from the ubiquitous dollar slice to the Greenwich Village landmark Joe's Pizza, which has been serving slices for nearly half a century. But one standout is L'Industrie Pizzeria.
This Brooklyn establishment was opened in Williamsburg in 2017 and added a second location in Manhattan's West Village in 2023. It has been attracting legions of fans with its creative toppings, such as the fig jam with bacon, mozzarella, and ricotta. The Margherita comes with the typical mozzarella and tomato sauce, but here they add extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano, and basil. The Tartufo pie is topped with braised cremini mushrooms, ricotta, truffle oil, and, of course, mozzarella.
The aforementioned 50 Top Pizza ranks it as the best pizza slice not just in New York, but in the whole country. Does it live up to the hype, and is it worth the wait in line? One fan raves, "L'industrie pizza is by far and away the best pizza by the slice I have ever had. It meets the hype and has raised the bar a bit to [sic] high for my liking."
(718) 599-0002
254 S 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Don Antonio
This New York sister restaurant of the more-than-century-old Pizza Starita a Materdei in Naples, Italy, Don Antonio is the perfect spot for a pre- or post-Broadway outing. Located in the heart of the city's Hell's Kitchen and Theater District, Don Antonio opened in 2012. It is helmed by Giorgia Caporuscio, a rare female pizzaiola who was recognized in 2024 as Pizza Maker of the Year for her trailblazing path in a male-dominated profession.
Don Antonio is renowned for its montanara, a Neapolitan specialty that is lightly fried (called a pizza fritta) before it is ladled with sauce and topped with ingredients and placed in a wood-fired oven to finish baking. There's the Montanara Classica topped with house-made tomato sauce, imported smoked buffalo mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, and basil.
(646) 719-1043
309 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019
Pizza Secret
This Neapolitan pizza spot is hardly a secret after winning stellar marks for its delicious pies. Standout pies include the Bufala D.O.P with San Marzano tomato, bufala mozzarella d.o.p., basil, and extra virgin olive oil. "DOP" stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta –– Protected Designation of Origin — which is a European Union verification that the buffalo mozzarella was produced according to traditional methods and within a specific origin, often the Campania region of Italy.
The Cacio & Pepe comes with mozzarella, pecorino cheese, buffalo creamy ricotta, fresh black pepper, basil, and EVO (extra virgin olive oil), and the Vesuvio comes on a light, fluffy, and airy dough (which they call the double dough) with ricotta and mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, tomato, and basil. And all these pizzas come on a soft and perfectly leavened dough to make a standout crust.
And there's the pizza fritta stuffed with ricotta, cotton ham, parmigiano, black pepper, tomato sauce, and basil. Sounds like a calzone, which is also on the menu, but here the calzone's topping is on the surface. It shares all of the toppings listed on the pizza fritta with an added drizzle of EVO.
(929) 337-6245
72 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Ops
There are no mistakes here with the toppings receiving praise for their balance of flavors. And with a limited menu — there are only seven pies made here — to allow the staff to dedicate themselves diligently to each pizza. There's an old saying that every pizzeria should be judged, first and foremost, by its Margherita, the classic.
Ops passes the test with a wonderfully simple but delicious Margherita made with house mozzarella. Another standout is the Pops with tomatoes, house mozzarella, guanciale, onions, and pecorino. All pizzas are traditionally circular but are cut into squares rather than triangles. The exception is the square pie with tomatoes, house mozzarella, pecorino, olives, basil, and oregano.
These Tavernetta-style pies have been called a cross between St. Louis style pizza and New Jersey in honor of the home states of founders Mike Fadem and RJ, who is also the chef. Ops can be visited at two locations: Brooklyn's hipster Bushwick neighborhood and lower Manhattan's East Village.
(718) 386-4009
346 Himrod St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Speedy Romeo
This Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, restaurant was opened in an erstwhile auto parts shop by college roommates Justin Bazdarich and Todd Feldman back in 2012. Since then, Speedy Romeo — named after a family racehorse — has been praised for its Neo-Neapolitan pizzas that have been called generous in toppings and untraditional but fantastic.
One standout pie is the St. Louis, in homage to Bazdarich's hometown. The pizza is topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, St. Louis's very own Provel cheese, Italian sausage, soppressata, and pickled chilis. Provel is topped on many of the pizzas here, and the cheese deserves an introduction. A St. Louis icon, Provel is white processed cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone, and has a low-melting point that makes it ideal for pizza. Bazdarich worried that New Yorkers wouldn't go for the Provel, "but the St. Louie has become one of our top sellers," he told St. Louis Magazine.
Another celebrated pizza is the White Album with Bèchamel sauce — one of the mother sauces of French cuisine —roasted garlic, mozzarella, Provel ricotta, pecorino, and Parmigiano. All pizzas can be ordered with additional toppings from toasted garlic, farm egg, and the Tuscan salami finocchiona.
(718) 230-0061
376 Classon Ave., Brooklyn, NY, 11238
Ribalta
Ribalta has been praised as the to-go spot if you want to know what an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria feels like (don't worry about how to order Italian-style, we've got you covered). This lower Manhattan pizzeria serves a large selection of red and white pizzas. The white Nerano comes with smoked fior di latte imported from Agerola, Italy, thin-sliced zucchini, and mint. And while they serve a Margherita rossa, they also feature a bianca version with fior di latte cheese and basil.
Ribalta also serves large red and white pies, suggested for two people or at least one hungry pizza-lover. The large white Salina is topped with cherry tomatoes, buffalo ricotta, Sicilian capers, Gaeta olives, and fior di latte.
And you can craft your pizza here, choosing from a lengthy list of toppings. The menu has everything from traditional pepperoni, spicy salami, and anchovies to more eccentric hot dog (which doesn't always work with pizza), fries, and boiled egg. The atmosphere here has been described as more Naples than New York City, with a large European clientele and loud soccer broadcasts. Sounds like Italy.
(212) 777-7781
48 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003
Stretch Pizza
When Stretch Pizza first opened on Park Avenue, it served only whole pies, but its two newest locations off Madison Square Park and Brooklyn's Domino Park serves slices too; that makes it one of the rare pizza spots on our list that does both. In fact, it serves both triangle and Sicilian square slices.
Traditional slices here include the Classic NY with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and Parmesan. And the New York-inspired Everything Bagel with the eponymous spice blend, chives, cream cheese sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan. All slices range from $4.50 to $6. Square slices come in two choices: pepperoni and buffalo chicken with blue cheese and vodka sauce.
If you're in the mood for a whole pizza, every slice option except the buffalo chicken can be ordered as a pie. The crust here has been celebrated for its toasted flavors and the toppings have been praised for their flavors.
(212) 301-7751
331 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010
Audace
The pizza crush here has been described as fragrant, a fitting description for a pizza joint housed in a luxury Park Avenue hotel. Audace can definitely be described as a fancy pizza joint that's a little pricier than your typical pizzeria. A Margherita here is $24 and the eponymous Audace is $48 (more on that below).
Several of the pizzas here are ladled with red sauce made with Agro-Sarnese-Nocerino San Marzano tomatoes, which are grown exclusively in the Campania region of southern Italy and considered one of the best tomatoes in the world. Benefiting from the fertile soil and mild climate, this tomato has a slightly tarty taste.
Naturally, the Margherita is made with this sauce and topped with imported fior di latte, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. A recommended pie is the piccante with the famed tomato sauce, imported smoked mozzarella, Tuscan spicy salame, wild oregano, and 'nduja from Spillinga (a spicy pork sausage and Calabrian chili peppers spread).
As for the Audace, this pie is made with burrata, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon zest, Italian white sturgeon caviar, parsley, and 24K gold leaf. The pizzeria won the 2025 entry award presented by 50 Top Pizza.
(646) 666-0045
365 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016
Kestè
Kestè is widely considered one of the best Neapolitan pizzas in the city. Located in the city's Financial District, this pizzeria serves over 40 different pizzas from the fried Montanara to a pistacchio & salsiccia pizza with fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, and sausage.
The pizzaiolo Roberto Caporuscio, raised on an Italian dairy farm outside Naples, has also added a much-praised focaccia di Recco to the menu after customers asked if he made it. Caporuscio told the New York Times that he had never even heard of it, but after some research and experimenting in the kitchen, he started serving the 25-inch double-crusted cheese pizza. Caporuscio's commitment to improving pizza-making is reflected not only in his willingness to learn from his customers, but also in the on-site pizza classes he teaches.
Kestè is known for its traditional pizza-making techniques and commitment to top-quality ingredients, such as house-made truffle cream, which is ladled on top of the Sabrina pie that also comes with house-made four cheese and salami.
(212) 243-1500
77 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038
Pasquale Jones
You may have noticed that so far none of the pizzerias mentioned are in New York's Little Italy. The reason being that Little Italy has become a tourist trap avoided by locals and catering to out-of-town visitors with perhaps less discerning taste when it comes to pizza than a bona fide New Yorker.
But here's one establishment adjacent to Little Italy: Pasquale Jones. This pizzeria with both indoor and patio seating — along with counter seating where you can watch the pizzaioli (the plural of pizzaiolo) at work — features a limited menu of pizzas, but each one is creatively prepared. The Littleneck Calm comes with broccoli rabe, cream, and lemon. The Pea Shoot features pecorino, black pepper, and lemon. But the star turn is the Spicy Coppa. It's topped with food-fired onions, spicy salami, and hot honey. The star part is the dough that is mixed with BERO Noon Wheat beer, the non-alcoholic beer created by actor Tom Holland, of Spider-Man fame.
If you're in a rush, it also serves a few of its pies out of the takeout window. What could be more New York than that?
917)596-0716
187 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
Salsa
Salsa Pizzeria Napoletana & Street Food embodies the hospitality and neighborliness that is New York City at its best. The Greenpoint, Brooklyn, location reflects a laidback atmosphere with an open kitchen and communal tables and self-service: You order at the counter and then pick up there, too.
Given that it's based in the mecca of hipsters, Salsa should pay tribute to the subculture with its La Hipsteroni with tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, and spicy honey. There's a classic Margherita and 4 Formaggi and vegan and vegetarian pizzas, but two pizzas caught our attention. The Ragotta is topped with house-made slow-cooked beef ragu, pork sausage, mozzarella, Parmigiano, and basil. And the Cacio, Pepe e salsa verde features pecorino, black pepper, and house-made spicy salsa verde.
Another classic is the Pere e Miele with pears, three kinds of cheese — gorgonzola, mozzarella, and parmigiano — shaved pecorino, honey, and walnuts. And this is hipster Brooklyn, so the pizza crust is gluten-free.
(347)542-4680
40 Clifford Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Song' E Napule
Before you even bite into your Neapolitan pizza at Song' E Napule, you might already feel like you're in Naples. This is one of New York's more aesthetically charming pizzerias with lemons and leaves hanging from the ceiling (fake, but still), Neapolitan trinkets on the wall, and a mural of the bay of Naples with the city and Mount Vesuvius in the background. Even the outside looks like a pizza shop you'd find down an aisle in Naples. The neon signage above the front door proclaims Passione Napoletana, and they certainly demonstrate where their passion lies.
The pizza crust here comes thin with great toppings on a menu that is separated into red, white, and special pies. The Margherita's red sauce is produced from tomatoes cultivated by the Naples farming cooperative Eccellenze Nolane, known for its slow food techniques. On top are garlic, fresh basil, oregano, and extra virgin olive oil from Sicily.
One of the specials is the Tartufata with fior di latte cheese imported from Agerola, 24-month aged prosciutto from Parma, and both truffle cream and oil. And if that's not enough truffle, you can add shaved black truffle.
Song' E Napule has gotten so popular that the original SoHo location has been joined by one on the Upper West Side and another across the Hudson in New Jersey.
(212) 533-5025
132 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012