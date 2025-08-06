The Best Pizza Places In New York City

Pizza slices and whole pies are to New York City what baguettes and croissants are to Paris, a fact of daily life and the source of endless debate about which spot serves the best version.

Many claim that the best pizza in the world isn't served in Italy but in the Big Apple. New Yorkers certainly eat more pizza than Italians, with the city boasting more pizza than Rome, Milan, Bologna, and Naples (where pizza was invented) combined. Wherever you stand on the New York versus Italy debate, there is no denying that when people think of New York City, pizza comes to mind as much as the Empire State Building and the New York Yankees baseball team.

A city with such great pizza has naturally inspired countless rankings of the best pizzerias, and we didn't want to miss out on the fun. Competition for the best pizza in the city is stiff here; some will quibble with our choices, but everyone can probably agree that these are among the best pizzas in the Big Apple.