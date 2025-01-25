Sicilian Vs Neapolitan Pizza: What's The Big Difference?
Modern day pizza dates back to the 1700s in Italy. Since then, this food has spread with pizzas of all styles and types being enjoyed in countries around the world. Thankfully, the United States has been blessed with many styles to enjoy, including Detroit-style pizza with its wonderful corner pieces and Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. What many Americans might not know is that different styles also abound in Italy, most notably Neapolitan pizza and Sicilian pizza.
It is thought that Neapolitan pizza was invented first, originating around the 18th century. On the other hand, Sicilian pizza originated in the mid-19th century. That's just one of the many differences between the two. Sicilian pizza has a thick base and usually features plenty of toppings. More strikingly, Sicilian pizza is square or rectangular, straying from the traditional round shape most people associate with pizza. For these reasons, people often confuse it with Detroit-style pizza. On the flip side, Neapolitan pizza is thin and crispy, with only minimal toppings. Unlike Sicilian pizza, which needs a longer cooking time and is cooked in a deep baking dish or pan, Neapolitan is often baked in a wood-fired oven at high temperatures. As such, it takes only a little time to cook.
Both pizza styles are popular in America
Pizza originated thousands of miles away, so it makes sense that it took some time for any style of pizza to be introduced to the United States. Fortunately, we now enjoy an array of regional pizza styles. This is thanks to Italian immigrants who began settling on the East Coast during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These individuals brought their knowledge of Italian cuisine with them, and soon both Neapolitan and Sicilian pizzas were being served in restaurants on the East Coast. This was an exciting time for immigrants like Gennaro Lombardi, who opened the first New York City pizzeria in 1905. Lombardi began selling pizzas out of his grocery store, and others soon followed suit.
Another probable reason why both Sicilian and Neapolitan pizza became a popular dish in the U.S. is because American soldiers were stationed in Italy during World War II and became accustomed to eating this type of food. When they returned home, they shared their love of pizza with their families and friends. This undoubtedly helped both Neapolitan and Sicilian pizza to become more sought after in the U.S.