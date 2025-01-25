Sicilian Vs Neapolitan Pizza: What's The Big Difference?

Modern day pizza dates back to the 1700s in Italy. Since then, this food has spread with pizzas of all styles and types being enjoyed in countries around the world. Thankfully, the United States has been blessed with many styles to enjoy, including Detroit-style pizza with its wonderful corner pieces and Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. What many Americans might not know is that different styles also abound in Italy, most notably Neapolitan pizza and Sicilian pizza.

It is thought that Neapolitan pizza was invented first, originating around the 18th century. On the other hand, Sicilian pizza originated in the mid-19th century. That's just one of the many differences between the two. Sicilian pizza has a thick base and usually features plenty of toppings. More strikingly, Sicilian pizza is square or rectangular, straying from the traditional round shape most people associate with pizza. For these reasons, people often confuse it with Detroit-style pizza. On the flip side, Neapolitan pizza is thin and crispy, with only minimal toppings. Unlike Sicilian pizza, which needs a longer cooking time and is cooked in a deep baking dish or pan, Neapolitan is often baked in a wood-fired oven at high temperatures. As such, it takes only a little time to cook.