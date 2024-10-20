Is There A Difference Between Sicilian And Detroit-Style Pizza?

Detroit and Sicilian pizzas both have a few things in common: they're bready, baked in a rectangular pan, and cut into squares. But despite their similarities in form factor, when you zoom in, you'll find that they are indeed distinct and separate styles; and it all comes down to their finer details.

Sicilian pizza precedes Detroit, and is likely where Detroit-style pizza originates from. It's a thick type of spongy pie that's baked in a pan, and (here in America, at least) usually comes with red sauce and cheese on top. America's Sicilian predecessor comes from Palermo, Italy, in the form of a slightly different version called a sfincione; which features that bready base, along with a tomato-based sauce. But instead of cheese, it's mainly topped with breadcrumbs (and sometimes a grating of hard cheese).

Detroit-style pizza (yes, from Detroit) uses a unique steel rectangular pan, which is key. The tall pie is topped with cheese, usually Wisconsin brick, often mozzarella where brick is unavailable, and is done so completely to the edge. The edges that touch the steel pan (which retains heat well) become dark, almost burnt-looking, and caramelized. This gives the coveted edge pieces an extra boost of savory flavor, and is something Sicilian pizzas don't have. Another highlight of a Detroit-style pizza is that the sauce often goes on top of the cheese after it's baked. This order of operations prevents the dough from getting soggy over time.