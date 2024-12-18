The Difference Between Tavern-Style And St. Louis-Style Pizza Crust

To start, let's look at the perception of each pizza. While Chicago's tavern-style pizza is the premier pizza in the Second City, it has also become popular across America in recent times. Alternatively, you'd likely struggle to find St. Louis-style thin crust outside the city's surrounding area, leading to its slightly lessened notoriety among many non-Midwesterners.

Beyond that, the differences can most easily be identified by looking at the crust of each pizza; tavern-style pies include yeast, while the St. Louis variation does not. This small change gives tavern-style pizza dough a consistency, texture, and flavor boost that St. Louis-style pizzas don't have. Plus, because the yeast provides more structural integrity to a tavern-style pizza's thin crust, more toppings can go on top of the pie than the St. Louis version.

Where St. Louis-style pizza shines, however, is in its cheese. While tavern-style pizzas have the typical mozzarella cheese on top of the dough and the sauce, St. Louis changes things up in a big way by straying away from the norm and using the controversial three-cheese blend called Provel to complete their pizza. The blend itself is a mix of cheddar, provolone, and Swiss cheese, a combination that not only sets the St. Louis-style pizza apart from tavern-style but also sets it apart from countless other pizza stylings across the United States.