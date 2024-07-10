What Sets Tavern-Style Pizza Apart From The Other Chicago Pies

When most people think of pizza in Chicago, the image of a thick deep dish comes to mind: A pie filled with massive amounts of cheese with sauce ladled on top. No matter what we do, we can't shake that reputation because, honestly, deep dish is such a fascinating and polarizing style of pizza.

Advertisement

The truth is, we natives don't eat deep dish regularly since it's not built for casual eating. Depending on the place, a slice of deep dish can become a fork and knife affair, and each pizza can take anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour to prepare, thanks to long baking times. And since a deep dish is so indulgent, we tend to view it as a treat rather than a staple.

Fortunately, Chicago and the Midwest have their own style of thin crust, which is more what we consider our utility, weeknight pizza. It goes by multiple names, such as tavern-style and party cut, but most of us simply refer to it as a thin crust or just "pizza." This style of crust can range slightly in thickness from an ever-so-slightly breadier dough with a chew to one that's cracker-thin and crisp. Because of the sturdiness of its crust, tavern-style pizza is a structural marvel that can hold an impressive amount of toppings. One of its signature qualities is how it's sliced because, unlike many styles of pizza, tavern-style pizza is cut into squares.

Advertisement